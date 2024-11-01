Clearing the Static: Staying grounded

31 October 2025 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group Director.

Effective Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) control starts with regular testing and measurement. Grounding products and testing equipment are essential to ensure that static control systems function correctly and consistently in the workplace.

One of the primary sources of static charge is people themselves - simply walking or interacting with objects can generate static electricity. Grounding systems are therefore critical for maintaining an equal electrical potential between personnel, components, and conductive surfaces, minimising the risk of ESD events.

Key components of an effective grounding system

Workstation grounding:

• ESD common grounding point: A central junction where all ESD grounds connect via grounding cords.

• Work surface bench mats: Dissipative mats that must be properly grounded.

• Flooring and mats: ESD-safe floor mats, vinyl, epoxy coatings, or paints help prevent static build-up during movement.

• Grounding testers: Use to verify your workstation’s grounding before, during, and after installation.

• Regular maintenance: Routine inspections must be conducted to ensure all grounding components remain in good condition.

Personnel grounding devices:

• Wrist straps: Conductive bands that safely discharge static electricity from the body.

• Heel grounders or ESD shoes: Ideal for mobility, ensuring continuous grounding when walking; must be used on both feet.

• Clothing: Static-dissipative garments prevent static fields from interacting with sensitive components.

• Chairs: ESD chairs with a resistance to ground below 1 x 1010 ohms prevent static generation when sitting or standing.

Incorporating these grounding measures creates a safer, more reliable ESD-protected environment, reducing static-related failures, safeguarding sensitive electronics, and ensuring workplace safety.

