Clearing the Static: Staying grounded

Effective Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) control starts with regular testing and measurement. Grounding products and testing equipment are essential to ensure that static control systems function correctly and consistently in the workplace.
One of the primary sources of static charge is people themselves - simply walking or interacting with objects can generate static electricity. Grounding systems are therefore critical for maintaining an equal electrical potential between personnel, components, and conductive surfaces, minimising the risk of ESD events.
Key components of an effective grounding system
Workstation grounding:
• ESD common grounding point: A central junction where all ESD grounds connect via grounding cords.
• Work surface bench mats: Dissipative mats that must be properly grounded.
• Flooring and mats: ESD-safe floor mats, vinyl, epoxy coatings, or paints help prevent static build-up during movement.
• Grounding testers: Use to verify your workstation’s grounding before, during, and after installation.
• Regular maintenance: Routine inspections must be conducted to ensure all grounding components remain in good condition.
Personnel grounding devices:
• Wrist straps: Conductive bands that safely discharge static electricity from the body.
• Heel grounders or ESD shoes: Ideal for mobility, ensuring continuous grounding when walking; must be used on both feet.
• Clothing: Static-dissipative garments prevent static fields from interacting with sensitive components.
• Chairs: ESD chairs with a resistance to ground below 1 x 1010 ohms prevent static generation when sitting or standing.
Incorporating these grounding measures creates a safer, more reliable ESD-protected environment, reducing static-related failures, safeguarding sensitive electronics, and ensuring workplace safety.
Smarter protection without disruption NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
Designed for operations still running without integrated automation, NewElec’s retrofit-friendly systems let you upgrade performance and safety without overhauling your entire network.
Read more...Circuit breaker for reliable, compliant protection RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
Legrand’s low-voltage power distribution portfolio encompasses the DX3 range of miniature circuit breakers, designed to deliver dependable protection in residential, commercial and industrial installations.
Read more...Reducing noise on power supply lines Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.
Read more...Why wait to automate NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
NewElec’s initiative helps you gain operational visibility via HMI or PLC by retrofitting intelligent motor protection relays without replacing MCCs or rewiring the plant.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.