XJTAG launches two new Flash programmers

31 October 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory



XJExpress Flash programmer.

XJTAG, a provider of test and programming solutions, has announced XJExpress and XJExpress-FPGA – a pair of Flash programmers perfect for development, debug and in-service applications. Designed to offer engineers an easy-to-use, lightning-fast and reliable way to program Flash memory, they are the go-to solution when the pressure is on, whether you want to program the Flash through direct connection with XJExpress or via a connected FPGA device with XJExpress-FPGA.

XJExpress

Building on years of experience in electronics design and development, XJExpress has an adaptable and powerful interface with flexibility to configure erase, programme, and verify cycles across multiple targets with ease. You can choose to get started quickly using the expertly-designed software to your advantage and get programming in seconds or alternatively, XJExpress can be launched from the command-line for integration into automated workflows or third-party platforms.

XJExpress connects directly to SPI Flash memory on a circuit board or assembly to deliver high speed in-system erase, program, and verify functionality. In most cases, the limit on the speed achieved will be the write time for the Flash memory device being programmed, demonstrating XJExpress’ ability to exceed real-world demands. Combining that with intelligent algorithms to optimise cycle times means engineers can be confident with XJExpress throughout the whole product lifecycle.

The programmer is self-contained and USB-connected with the robustness and reliability you would expect from XJTAG’s years of experience in production environments. XJExpress combines a rugged form factor with enhanced termination protection on all pins, ensuring electrical robustness and reliability.

XJExpress-FPGA

XJExpress-FPGA is pre-configured by XJTAG for the FPGA and Flash types in use, so programming can be started immediately at blisteringly high speed. It connects to the FPGA or FPGA SoC using the ubiquitous JTAG port and the write speed of the Flash is typically the limit to programming speed.

Whether used on the bench or integrated into production systems, XJExpress-FPGA simplifies and accelerates Flash programming for FPGA and FPGA SoC applications, helping engineers streamline programming and save time.

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





