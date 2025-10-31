Expanded STM32WL3x line for IoT sensors

31 October 2025

ST is launching two new members of the STM32WL3 family of devices, the STM32WL31x and the STM32WL30x. The STM32WL3 is a sub-GHz wireless microcontroller with an ultra-low-power wakeup receiver and an updated S2-LP transceiver featuring additional modulation support. Hence, beyond opening the door to more cost-effective bills of materials for products like smart meters and asset trackers, among many others, it symbolises a new era, as the sub-GHz device brings the S2-LP to the STM32Cube ecosystem. After the success of the STM32WL33x, it is a way for ST to lower the barrier to entry and democratise sub-GHz applications.

The STM32WL31x and STM32WL30x are more tailored versions of the STM32WL33x for designers who wish to focus on specific features, while lowering their bill of materials. For instance, the STM32WL31x has been built with IoT sensors and IoT asset tracking in mind, which meant removing the LCD driver, the DAC and comparator, and the LC sensor controller, and keeping the most critical features for IoT applications, such as ADC, I2C, UART, and SPI interfaces.

The STM32WL31x offers up to 128 kB of Flash and is available in QFN32 and QFN48 packages, which is essential when space is a constraint. The main radio is also the same as the STM32WL33x line, which reduces BoM cost without compromising energy efficiency and RF performance. This can significantly increase the overall battery life and connectivity range of IoT systems.

Altron Arrow





