Processor offers competitive solution for advanced HMIs

Renesas has launched a new high-performance microprocessor for advanced human-machine interface (HMI) systems that are based on a real-time operating system (RTOS). The new RZ/A3M MPU integrates large DDR3L SDRAM and SRAM memories to facilitate the seamless execution of complex tasks and to render real-time graphics displays. The RZ/A3M drives video and camera images to large LCD panels at a resolution of up to 1280 x 800 px.
The RZ/A3M features a 64-bit Arm Cortex-A55 CPU core operating at a maximum frequency of 1 GHz with 128 kbytes of on-chip SRAM. By integrating 128 Mbytes of high-speed DDR3L DRAM in a single system-in-package, the MPU eliminates the complex task of designing a high-speed signal interface for connecting external DDR memory.
The RZ/A3M supports both external NAND and NOR Flash memory via a quad SPI interface for data and code storage. Paired with a driver, high-capacity NAND Flash offers a cost-effective option for memory expansion. Additionally, the RZ/A3M BGA package has a unique pin layout with two main rows positioned on the outside edge. This layout simplifies PCB routing and enables a low-cost, dual-layer printed wiring board design, providing substantial cost and time savings. Integrating memory in this way simplifies PCB design by reducing the routing complexity and minimising layout constraints.
Ideal applications include home appliances, industrial automation equipment, office automation equipment, healthcare devices, and building control systems.
