Low profile spring-loaded connectors

Mill-Max has announced the introduction of low-profile, surface mount additions to its 2 mm pitch spring-loaded connector range. These connectors feature a reduced PCB footprint and compact interconnect height, making them well suited for dense electronic packaging requirements.
Reducing size and using space efficiently is paramount for designers in the ever-shrinking world of electronic devices. With the introduction of these new connectors, Mill-Max has added a low-profile option to its 2 mm pitch spring-loaded product line to help achieve these goals. The single and double row connectors have surface mount terminations with an above-board height of just 5 mm, 33% lower than the current product offering, while maintaining a full stroke capability of 1,4 mm.
The connectors are available in single row and double row configurations. Single row connectors are offered in 2 – 10 positions, while double row come in 4 – 20 positions. All the spring-loaded pin components are precision machined from brass alloy and plated with 20 microinches of gold. The spring material is beryllium copper, plated 10 microinches of gold. The connector housings are moulded using durable, high temperature nylon 4/6.
Read more...The importance of power integrity Spectrum Concepts
Power Electronics / Power Management
[Sponsored] Behind every high-speed system lies the need for power integrity. Without it, even the cleanest signal paths become compromised.
Read more...Prefitted junction box solutions
Interconnection
Prepopulated junction boxes in popular terminal configurations, such as single- and three-phase, enhance convenience for both electrical wholesalers and contractors.
Read more...What is a JTAG connector? Spectrum Concepts
Test & Measurement
JTAG was originally created to test for common problems, but lately, it has become a way of configuring devices.
Read more...Connectors for the Smart Factory Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] Designing networks for the smart factory can seem daunting, but the solutions are already available with Samtec providing a comprehensive range of interconnect technologies tailored to the demands of the modern factory.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.