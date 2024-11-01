Categories

Interconnection



Low profile spring-loaded connectors

31 October 2025 Interconnection


Mill-Max has announced the introduction of low-profile, surface mount additions to its 2 mm pitch spring-loaded connector range. These connectors feature a reduced PCB footprint and compact interconnect height, making them well suited for dense electronic packaging requirements.

Reducing size and using space efficiently is paramount for designers in the ever-shrinking world of electronic devices. With the introduction of these new connectors, Mill-Max has added a low-profile option to its 2 mm pitch spring-loaded product line to help achieve these goals. The single and double row connectors have surface mount terminations with an above-board height of just 5 mm, 33% lower than the current product offering, while maintaining a full stroke capability of 1,4 mm.

The connectors are available in single row and double row configurations. Single row connectors are offered in 2 – 10 positions, while double row come in 4 – 20 positions. All the spring-loaded pin components are precision machined from brass alloy and plated with 20 microinches of gold. The spring material is beryllium copper, plated 10 microinches of gold. The connector housings are moulded using durable, high temperature nylon 4/6.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


