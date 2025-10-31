Full-band GNSS helical antenna

Calian GNSS Inc. has announced the addition of the HC3990XF housed full-band helical GNSS antenna to its line of antennas. A key feature of the HC3990XF design is that it does not require a ground plane, making it an ideal antenna for size-constrained applications.

Calian’s HC3990XF antenna uses a standard through-hole design which supports TNC, type N and cabled connectors. The HC3990XF base diameter is 66,5 mm, it is 34 mm tall and weighs only 105 grams.

The full-band helical antenna is designed for precise positioning, supporting GPS/QZSS (L1/L2/L5), QZSS (L6), GLONASS (G1/G2/G3), Galileo (E1/E5a/E5b/E6), BeiDou (B1/B2a/B2b/B3), and NavIC (L5) frequency bands, including the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) available in the region of operation and L-band correction services. The HC3990XF antenna also features Calian’s eXtended Filtering (XF) technology to reduce noise on the GNSS signals.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

