BLE and BT Mesh module

31 October 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The HM-BT4531 from HOPERF is a BLE data transmission module, based on CMT4531 BLE 5.2 SoC chip. This features an ARM Cortex-M0 32-bit processor with up to 64 MHz working frequency, 256 kB Flash and 48 kB RAM. A high performance 2,4 GHz transceiver is integrated, and the module is equipped with an on-board PCB antenna and a connector for an optional external antenna.

The module communicates with an external MCU via UART to quickly set up wireless connection and data transfer between BLE peripheral devices and BLE central devices such as mobile phones and tablets. The external MCU has a low resource occupation and makes it easy for the developer to solve complex wireless communication challenges and accelerate time to market.

The following additional features are integrated into the module:

• Support for BLE protocol 5.2 and Bluetooth Mesh.

• UART communication with a baud rate from 9600 to 500 000 bps.

• Support for LE 1M/2M PHY and LE Coded PHY.

The module has a default connection interval of 30 ms allowing for a fast connection, and can also be used as either a BLE data transmission module or as an MCU alone.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





