Cutting-edge broadband power amplifier

The WPGM0206012M is available in a 6-lead 10 x 20 mm robust bolt-down package. Engineered for electronic warfare, radar, and defence applications, this amplifier ensures wideband performance, rugged durability, and seamless integration, all within a compact and robust design.

Designed for high efficiency and reliability, the WPGM0206012M from WAVEPIA is a cutting-edge broadband GaN MMIC power amplifier, operating in the frequency range from 500 MHz to 8,5 GHz. The amplifier delivers from 12 to 25 W saturated output power with an operating voltage of 48 to 50 V.

The HM-BT220X from HOPERF is a Bluetooth Low Energy data transmission module, based on a BLE 5.2 SoC chip with an integrated ARM Cortex-M33 processor.With Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), we are finally looking at a standard that was built, not just for more devices, but for the new way networks are used.The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip designed for demanding designs in Bluetooth devices.Quectel’s FCS950R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 module that can deliver a maximum data rate up to 433,3 Mbps in 802.11ac mode.The STM32WL31x and STM32WL30x are more tailored versions of the STM32WL33x for designers who wish to focus on specific features, while lowering their bill of materials.A key feature of Calian’s HC3990XF antenna design is that it does not require a ground plane, making it ideal for size-constrained applications.The HM-BT4531 from HOPERF is a BLE data transmission module that features an ARM Cortex-M0 32-bit processor.Espressif Systems is entering the Wi-Fi 6E market, extending its connectivity portfolio into the domain of high-throughput, low-latency wireless solutions.New SKY53510/80/40 family of clock fanout buffers from Skyworks are purpose-built for data centres, wireless networks, and PCIe Gen 7 applications.IoT platforms, delivered as a service, are the key that will enable enterprises to leverage a number of growing trends within the IT space, and access a range of benefits that will help them grow their businesses.