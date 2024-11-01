Categories

Distribution partnership with MacDermid Alpha

31 October 2025 News

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions India Private Limited has announced that as of 01 September 2025 Testerion will be the sole importer and distributor of their products to the South African market.

This distribution partnership covers MacDermid Alpha’s range of soldering products including, but not limited to:

• Solder paste

• Solder wire

• Solder bar

• Solder flux

• Tin ingots


