High-speed SMT printing

The next generation of automatic printing presses, the G-Tera, is equipped with a 3,0-megapixel LIGHT-Bolt CCD camera, an upgraded conveyor system, and an enhanced printing system. It reduces the actual cycle time by up to 40% compared to other GKG SMT printers.

The G-Tera utilises a high-precision servo-driven dynamic system to ensure fast and accurate alignment. With its independent cleaning system, it is capable to print ultra-fine pitch pads as small as 0201 metric, guaranteeing high-quality solder paste printing and boosting production efficiency.

Print speed is between 10 and 200 mm/s with a print pressure of 0,5 to 20 kg. The machine has an alignment capability of ±8 µm

(CPK ≥ 2,0) with a process alignment capability of ±12,5 µm. Actual cycle time including printing and cleaning time, is 12,5 s with a product changeover time of 2 minutes.

The entire machine is computer-controlled, featuring a user-friendly operating interface and a wide range of software functions. It is built with ‘ready for the future’ functionality, making it the smartest and most future-proof machine in the GKG SMT printer series.

