20 years of precision, progress and purpose – the Jemstech journey

31 October 2025

Twenty years ago, Jemstech began as a small, determined venture built on technical excellence and trust. Today, it stands among South Africa’s leading electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers – a symbol of growth, capability, and continuous evolution. As we mark this milestone, we reflect not just on what we have achieved, but on what has defined us: our people, our precision, and our purpose.

Jemstech’s state-of-the-art manufacturing premises.

From ambition to achievement

Jemstech was founded in 2005 with a clear mission – to partner with original equipment manufacturers and turn innovative designs into reliable, manufacturable electronic products. From those early years, every decision was guided by quality and accountability. The company built its reputation through complex assemblies where precision and reliability could not be compromised.

Growth soon demanded scale. The move to a larger Centurion facility allowed the introduction of automation and better process control and the implementation of an ISO9001:2015 Quality Management System.

That foundation shaped Jemstech’s enduring strength: disciplined systems, technical capability, and a culture where quality leads every conversation.

Each stage of Jemstech’s journey represents deliberate progress – investment, innovation, and the pursuit of better ways to serve customers.



Bongi Maphosa.

Powered by people

Behind every line of code and every PCB assembled, there is a person whose skill makes precision possible. Jemstech’s greatest investment has always been in people – and no one embodies that more than Bongi Maphosa. “We proudly celebrate Bongi Maphosa for achieving 20 years of dedicated service at Jemstech – making her the longest-serving employee in the company’s history.”

Bongi’s journey began even before Jemstech officially took shape. Introduced to the founder by her mother, who worked as a helper for the family, Bongi was completing her N4 studies at the time. After school, she would frequent the founder’s home, the birthplace of Jemstech, assisting with every step of the early production process, from kit inspection to washing PC boards.

As Jemstech grew, so did her career. She became a highly skilled IPC specialist, completing certifications in IPC J-STD-001, IPC-A-610, IPC-A-600, and an Introduction to ISO 9001:2015 course.

Today, Bongi stands as Jemstech’s leading Quality Assurance specialist, known for her precision, mentorship, and unwavering dedication. Her journey mirrors Jemstech’s own: rooted in humility, strengthened by learning, and driven by the pursuit of excellence.

Technology with purpose

Jemstech’s success has always rested on continuous innovation. The company’s adoption of advanced ASM Siplace systems, selective soldering, and X-ray verification technologies reflects its ongoing investment in smart manufacturing. Automation has boosted throughput and accuracy, while ERP integration has created full production traceability, ensuring every build meets the same high standard, from prototype to full production run.

The company’s environmental commitment is equally clear. The move to ISO 14001 compliance and the completion of its solar power installation underscore Jemstech’s belief that world-class manufacturing must also be responsible manufacturing.

Partnerships beyond borders

Jemstech’s expertise and reliability have earned the trust of clients across multiple sectors – defence, industrial, telecommunications, and clean energy among others.

Recent collaboration with Kamstrup, a global leader in smart metering technology, has reinforced Jemstech’s positioning within international supply chains and emerging energy markets.

These partnerships highlight a defining principle of Jemstech’s advancement: progress is built on collaboration. Whether local or international, every partnership is treated as a shared journey toward innovation and impact.

Looking ahead

Turning twenty is not an endpoint, it is a new beginning. The years ahead will see Jemstech build on its strong foundation with sharper focus and broader ambition:

• Smart manufacturing: Continued investment in automation, analytics, and Industry 4.0 readiness to enhance precision and agility.

• Sustainability: Further integration of ESG principles – measurable goals for energy efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing.

• Design collaboration: Expanding services into design-for-manufacturability and co-engineering partnerships.

• Global reach: Strengthening export capacity and international partnerships to position Jemstech as a global EMS player rooted in South African excellence.

• People development: Investing in technical training, leadership, and culture to ensure every team member grows alongside the company.

The mission remains unchanged: to deliver electronic manufacturing solutions defined by precision, reliability, and purpose, while ensuring that progress benefits both people and the planet.

The heart of Jemstech.

Celebrating the past, building the future

From its earliest beginnings to its modern, solar-powered facility, Jemstech’s journey reflects what can be achieved through vision, persistence, and integrity.

To every client, supplier, and employee who has been part of the past two decades – thank you. Your trust and commitment have made this milestone possible.

As Jemstech enters its next chapter, one thing remains constant: an uncompromising belief in quality, innovation, and responsibility. Here’s to 20 years of excellence and to a future powered by technology, people, and purpose.

Credit(s)

Jemstech





