GKG’s large platform stencil printer, the P-Primo, is designed to meet customer’s ultra-large printing requirements. Supporting board dimensions up to 850 x 610 mm, this printer is the ideal solution for XL-sized PCBs. Besides supporting large boards, the P-Primo provides quick printing with a print speed between 5 and 150 mm/s and a conveyor feeding at up to 1,5 m/s.
The printer is equipped with 2D paste inspection, which effectively detects defects such as insufficient solder paste, bridging, and other printing problems. It has a core cycle time of less than 12 seconds with a product changeover time of under 5 minutes.
All printers undergo rigorous testing to ensure that performance across the models is consistent and reliable.
Twenty years ago, Jemstech began as a small, determined venture built on technical excellence and trust. Today, it stands among South Africa's leading electronic manufacturing service providers.
In electronics manufacturing, optical inspection of press-fit components is crucial to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of the final assembled product.
Viscom is developing a 3D wire bond inspection system that incorporates substantially improved sensors, a high image resolution, and fast image data processing.
Mycronic's MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution, equipped with an MX7 high-speed mounthead technology, increases top placement speeds by 48% over the previous generation.
While magnification technology has kept pace with demand, the wellbeing of the people behind the microscopes has often been overlooked with technicians spending long hours in intense focus, leading to chronic strain, fatigue, and costly mistakes.
What started as a business likened to an 'ER' for electronic components has today grown into a trusted partner delivering kitting services and full turnkey solutions – taking the effort out of electronics and helping customers truly 'Move to Effortless.'
