Large platform stencil printer

GKG’s large platform stencil printer, the P-Primo, is designed to meet customer’s ultra-large printing requirements. Supporting board dimensions up to 850 x 610 mm , this printer is the ideal solution for XL-sized PCBs. Besides supporting large boards, the P-Primo provides quick printing with a print speed between 5 and 150 mm/s and a conveyor feeding at up to 1,5 m/s.

The printer is equipped with 2D paste inspection, which effectively detects defects such as insufficient solder paste, bridging, and other printing problems. It has a core cycle time of less than 12 seconds with a product changeover time of under 5 minutes.

All printers undergo rigorous testing to ensure that performance across the models is consistent and reliable.

