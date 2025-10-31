Press-fit component inspection

Press-fit components offer a solder-free solution for PCB mounting by utilising a snug mechanical fit. In electronics manufacturing, optical inspection of these components is crucial to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of the final assembled product. Similar to SMT or THT components, 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) is necessary to detect defects related to press-fit component assembly. However, due to their unique assembly method and physical attributes, the inspection of press-fit components primarily focuses on their mechanical integrity to ensure their geometry remains unaltered during the placement process.
Mycronic’s MYPro I series 3D AOI features the versatility and accuracy to inspect press-fit components with the same reliability as for any SMT or THT packages. The system can inspect parts up to 20 mm in height, such as solid or compliant pins, or connector modules.
“Our 3D AOI system checks for the presence, position, coplanarity, and polarity of the component or pin, ensuring a thorough inspection regardless of the component or pins’ physical height,” highlights Alexia Vey, inspection product manager. Under certain conditions, parts up to 25 mm high can be inspected.
The MYPro I series 3D AOI systems are adept at inspecting various press-fit components in their standard configuration. With their extensive test library, these systems can be used to inspect a broad range of packages, connectors, pins, and more.
Misaligned or improperly fitted press-fit components can cause excessive stress on both the component and the PCB, leading to long-term reliability issues. A Mycronic 3D AOI system can be programmed to ensure that components are correctly seated by verifying the press-fit pins are inserted to the appropriate depth without damage. It inspects the height of the pin tips in 3D and measures coplanarity to confirm proper insertion.
To ensure the reliability of fork connectors, it is essential to verify the geometry, ensuring that the fork remains straight and undistorted. Positioning the ‘3D histogram’ tool atop the connector allows the AOI system to automatically perform comprehensive inspections. This includes checking the height and coplanarity of the component, as well as measuring the distance between the fork tines.
The MYPro I series 3D AOI offers exceptional inspection capabilities for electronics manufacturers, ensuring higher levels of quality and reliability in electronic devices.
20 years of precision, progress and purpose – the Jemstech journey Jemstech
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Twenty years ago, Jemstech began as a small, determined venture built on technical excellence and trust. Today, it stands among South Africa’s leading electronic manufacturing service providers.
Read more...Large platform stencil printer Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
GKG’s large platform stencil printer, the P-Primo, is designed to meet customer’s ultra-large printing requirements by supporting board dimensions up to 850 x 610 mm.
Read more...A new era in wire bond inspection Techmet
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Viscom is developing a 3D wire bond inspection system that incorporates substantially improved sensors, a high image resolution, and fast image data processing.
Read more...Mycronic’s MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution, equipped with an MX7 high-speed mounthead technology, increases top placement speeds by 48% over the previous generation.
Read more...Why ergonomics matters in digital microscopy TANDM
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
While magnification technology has kept pace with demand, the wellbeing of the people behind the microscopes has often been overlooked with technicians spending long hours in intense focus, leading to chronic strain, fatigue, and costly mistakes.
Read more...From ER to effortless: The 15-year journey of Seven Labs Technology Seven Labs Technology
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
What started as a business likened to an ‘ER’ for electronic components has today grown into a trusted partner delivering kitting services and full turnkey solutions – taking the effort out of electronics and helping customers truly ‘Move to Effortless.’
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.