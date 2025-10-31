Press-fit component inspection

31 October 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Press-fit components offer a solder-free solution for PCB mounting by utilising a snug mechanical fit. In electronics manufacturing, optical inspection of these components is crucial to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of the final assembled product. Similar to SMT or THT components, 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) is necessary to detect defects related to press-fit component assembly. However, due to their unique assembly method and physical attributes, the inspection of press-fit components primarily focuses on their mechanical integrity to ensure their geometry remains unaltered during the placement process.

Mycronic’s MYPro I series 3D AOI features the versatility and accuracy to inspect press-fit components with the same reliability as for any SMT or THT packages. The system can inspect parts up to 20 mm in height, such as solid or compliant pins, or connector modules.

“Our 3D AOI system checks for the presence, position, coplanarity, and polarity of the component or pin, ensuring a thorough inspection regardless of the component or pins’ physical height,” highlights Alexia Vey, inspection product manager. Under certain conditions, parts up to 25 mm high can be inspected.

The MYPro I series 3D AOI systems are adept at inspecting various press-fit components in their standard configuration. With their extensive test library, these systems can be used to inspect a broad range of packages, connectors, pins, and more.

Misaligned or improperly fitted press-fit components can cause excessive stress on both the component and the PCB, leading to long-term reliability issues. A Mycronic 3D AOI system can be programmed to ensure that components are correctly seated by verifying the press-fit pins are inserted to the appropriate depth without damage. It inspects the height of the pin tips in 3D and measures coplanarity to confirm proper insertion.

To ensure the reliability of fork connectors, it is essential to verify the geometry, ensuring that the fork remains straight and undistorted. Positioning the ‘3D histogram’ tool atop the connector allows the AOI system to automatically perform comprehensive inspections. This includes checking the height and coplanarity of the component, as well as measuring the distance between the fork tines.

The MYPro I series 3D AOI offers exceptional inspection capabilities for electronics manufacturers, ensuring higher levels of quality and reliability in electronic devices.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





