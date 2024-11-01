High-speed, high-resolution material deposition system
31 October 2025
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ioTech, pioneer of Continuous Laser Assisted Deposition (CLAD) technology, recently unveiled its new io600 inline system at productronica 2025. The io600 brings CLAD into high-volume, inline manufacturing, marking a major step in the industrialisation of digital laser material deposition.
LIFT (Laser-Induced Forward Transfer) proved that laser-driven, nozzle-free deposition can digitally place functional materials with unmatched precision. ioTech’s CLAD technology extends this breakthrough with continuous operation, higher speeds, larger areas, and factory-grade robustness.
The io600 can deposit up to 7,2 million dots per hour over an increased work area of 600 x 600 mm. The system has a resolution of 50 μm and boasts a positional accuracy of ±10 μm. With no wearing parts and no cleaning required, cost of ownership is low.
The io600 can digitally process a broad range of industrial materials, dielectric and conductive, from polymers and solder pastes to conductive inks, metals, and ceramics. The non-contact, nozzle-free laser approach eliminates clogging, supports high-viscosity materials, and enables multi-layer complex geometries for next-generation electronics.
ioTech’s CLAD technology is a trusted solution in semiconductor production, advanced packaging, and smart tags, enabling the next generation of electronic devices with higher throughput, flexibility, and sustainability.
For more information visit www.i-o-tech.com
