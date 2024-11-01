Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Mycronic’s MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution

31 October 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Mycronic’s MYPro A40 extends the capabilities of the company’s MY300 thanks to its high-speed MX7 mounthead technology, which places components up to six times larger than previous high-speed mountheads at up to 48% faster top speeds.

Manufacturers aiming to boost throughput will welcome the MYPro A40DX’s IPC-rated top speed of 59 000 cph, compared with 40 000 cph for the MYPro MY300DX. The MX7 mounthead achieves this by integrating seven independent placement nozzles steered by fourteen individual Z and theta motors. Thanks to an advanced, proprietary motion control system, updating at a rate of 80 000 times per second, it ensures an unprecedented combination of control and speed by optimising every movement across up to 224 interchangeable feeder positions and 640 x 510 mm board placement area.

To accommodate a wider range of applications and technologies, the mounthead technology expands the upper component size limit by six times over the previous generation, enabling placement of components as large as 150 x 40 x 15 mm. Its capabilities extend down to the placement of components as small as 0,4 x 0,2 mm (01005), allowing producers to manage the continued miniaturisation of PCB technologies.

This unique combination of high placement speeds and a broad mix of component technologies introduces new possibilities for agile, just-in-time production. Traditionally high-mix manufacturers will benefit from the ability to rapidly scale up production volumes without investing in a dedicated high-speed line. Higher-volume manufacturers, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to expand their product mix and take on prototype runs without sacrificing speed or line utilisation.

A high precision mounthead complements the MX7 to mount chip components as small as 0,3 x 0,15 mm (009005), and components as large as 99 x 73 x 15/22 mm.

The A40 pick-and-place portfolio consists of two models, MYPro A40DX-13 and A40DX-17, with an 8 mm feeder capacity of 160 and 224 feeders respectively.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 869 0049
Email: [email protected]
www: www.mykaytronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about MyKay Tronics


