Driving power, defining performance

Vishay’s portfolio of inductors, current sense resistors, and MOSFETs provides a comprehensive solution for intelligent power management. These components enable efficient energy conversion, precise current measurement, and low-loss switching, supporting reliable performance in power-dense, high-efficiency systems across automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.
The Vishay IHLP series of power inductors delivers compact, high-current inductors with low DCR, strong saturation performance, and minimal noise for high-power applications. Notable parts, including IHLP5050EZER100M01 and IHLP2525CZERR33M01, handle high currents and frequencies, with many AEC-Q200 qualified for automotive operation up to 180°C. The series offers options with 5% or 10% DCR tolerance, winged terminals, and inductance values ranging from 1 µH to 100 µH for both industrial and computing applications.
The IFSC and IFDC drum core inductors from Vishay are designed for lower power demanding applications. Their durable construction and low DC resistance provide excellent saturation behaviour and high efficiency, making them suitable for industrial power supplies, and industrial, commercial, and energy management systems requiring dependable power storage and filtering.
The Vishay WSLP series offers precision current sense resistors with power ratings up to 3 W and resistances as low as 0,0005 Ω. Compact options such as WSLP0805R0300FEB and WSLP12065L000FEA feature low TCR and high thermal stability, making them well-suited for DC-DC converters, battery management, and automotive applications. Most models are AEC-Q200 qualified and rated for operation up to 170°C.
The company’s SiDR680ADP and SiJK5100E power MOSFETs provide fast switching, low losses, and robust thermal performance in compact packages. Ideal for DC-DC converters, motor drives, and battery systems, these devices support high-efficiency, reliable power stages. Access to these parts allows designers to implement next-generation power solutions with confidence.
ABB’s Mission to Zero drives South Africa’s energy transition ABB Electrification Products
Power Electronics / Power Management
ABB Electrification is charting a bold path towards a net-zero future with its Mission to Zero programme, a blueprint that combines energy efficiency, electrification, and digital innovation to accelerate the transition to clean energy.
Read more...Energy harvesting using a battery-less IoT system NuVision Electronics
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy Harvesting plays an essential role in the foundation of ambient IoT, a new generation of ultra-low power connected devices that operate by drawing energy from their environment instead of relying on traditional batteries.
Read more...Converter power modules for 48 V networks Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The economic and quality-of-life benefits of electrification is driving the adoption of HV to 48 V DC-DC conversion across many markets with 48 V power modules becoming more common.
Read more...The importance of power integrity Spectrum Concepts
Power Electronics / Power Management
[Sponsored] Behind every high-speed system lies the need for power integrity. Without it, even the cleanest signal paths become compromised.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.