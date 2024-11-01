Driving power, defining performance

Vishay’s portfolio of inductors, current sense resistors, and MOSFETs provides a comprehensive solution for intelligent power management. These components enable efficient energy conversion, precise current measurement, and low-loss switching, supporting reliable performance in power-dense, high-efficiency systems across automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

The Vishay IHLP series of power inductors delivers compact, high-current inductors with low DCR, strong saturation performance, and minimal noise for high-power applications. Notable parts, including IHLP5050EZER100M01 and IHLP2525CZERR33M01, handle high currents and frequencies, with many AEC-Q200 qualified for automotive operation up to 180°C. The series offers options with 5% or 10% DCR tolerance, winged terminals, and inductance values ranging from 1 µH to 100 µH for both industrial and computing applications.

The IFSC and IFDC drum core inductors from Vishay are designed for lower power demanding applications. Their durable construction and low DC resistance provide excellent saturation behaviour and high efficiency, making them suitable for industrial power supplies, and industrial, commercial, and energy management systems requiring dependable power storage and filtering.

The Vishay WSLP series offers precision current sense resistors with power ratings up to 3 W and resistances as low as 0,0005 Ω. Compact options such as WSLP0805R0300FEB and WSLP12065L000FEA feature low TCR and high thermal stability, making them well-suited for DC-DC converters, battery management, and automotive applications. Most models are AEC-Q200 qualified and rated for operation up to 170°C.

The company’s SiDR680ADP and SiJK5100E power MOSFETs provide fast switching, low losses, and robust thermal performance in compact packages. Ideal for DC-DC converters, motor drives, and battery systems, these devices support high-efficiency, reliable power stages. Access to these parts allows designers to implement next-generation power solutions with confidence.

