Battery simulator module simplifies BMS testing

Pickering Interfaces recently announced a major new addition to its range of PXI battery simulator modules. Available in a compact single-slot form factor, models 41-754 (PXI) and 43-754 (PXIe) are 2- or 4-channel battery simulators, capable of supplying up to 8 V and 5 A per channel. The channels are fully isolated from ground and from each other, allowing series connection to simulate batteries in a stacked architecture.

“A major upgrade from previous 300 mA simulators, our 5 A battery simulator family is designed to simplify and accelerate BMS testing,” said Stephen sJenkins, simulation product manager at Pickering. “With up to four fully isolated channels, it enables customers to emulate battery cells or modules in both low- and high-voltage stacks. It combines high current drive and precision readback in a compact platform ideal for demanding applications across EVs, energy storage, and beyond.”

Its industry-standard PXI form factor allows the simulator to be integrated seamlessly into modular test systems, enabling a flexible, scalable, and open architecture. Additional modules can be easily added if higher voltage is needed, helping minimise capital costs and future-proof system investment. This modular approach also supports integration with other PXI/PXIe instruments (including third-party modules), such as fault insertion units (FIUs) or thermocouple simulators, for advanced failure and thermal response testing.

Developers of battery management systems can utilise the module to simulate faults including cell imbalance, cell aging, and temperature effects, as well as to enable safe testing of extreme fault conditions such as overcharge and short circuits.

