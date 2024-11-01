DC PSU: The cornerstone for efficient solar-storage systems

Against the backdrop of accelerating global energy transformation, photovoltaic energy storage systems are evolving from ‘pure power generation’ to ‘intelligent regulation’, and DC power supplies, with their technical characteristics that are naturally compatible with new energy, have become a key carrier for improving system energy efficiency.

According to relevant data, the scale of China’s DC power supply market has grown from 50 billion yuan in 2015 to 80 billion yuan in 2020, with a CAGR of 5% to 10%. It is expected, however, that by 2025, the scale of the DC power supply market will increase to 540 billion yuan.

Technological breakthroughs started out with component innovation, but have now morphed into full system reconstruction.

Paradigm shift of high-voltage DC architecture

The 1500 V high-voltage DC system increases the efficiency of photovoltaic power generation to more than 98% by reducing the power conversion link, and reducing the loss by 8 – 10% compared with traditional solutions. Its core technological breakthroughs are reflected in:

1. Wide dynamic MPPT control can adapt to 200 – 1500 V voltage fluctuations, with an accuracy of ±0,1%.

2. Nanocomposite insulation material where volume resistivity has increased to 1014 Ω.cm, and creepage distance shortened by 40%.

3. Intelligent string design: 10 kV/750 V direct conversion is achieved through power electronic transformers, reducing distribution capacity by 20%.

Photovoltaic storage direct and flexible (PDC) technology integration

The DC microgrid builds a flexible power supply system through direct coupling of ‘photovoltaic-energy storage-load’:

1. The DC bus architecture is used, eliminating the AC/DC conversion link, improving system efficiency by 15% – 20%.

2. The intelligent junction box integrates overvoltage/lightning protection, supports remote monitoring, and shortens the fault response time by 70%.

Application of third-generation semiconductor materials

Silicon carbide (SiC) devices enable the DC power supply switching frequency to exceed 100 kHz, with practical frequencies between 500 kHz and 1,5 MHz. This improves the efficiency of the conversion.

DC power supplies are being transformed from merely supporting equipment into the core of solar-supporting systems. As the LCOE for photovoltaic power generation reaches 0,1 yuan/kWh, DC technology will become a key driver of solar-to-storage parity, with the global market size expected to exceed one trillion yuan by 2030.

