Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

What does Wi-Fi 7 mean for South African networks?

31 October 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Waseem Bhamjee, Duxbury Networking.


It is easy to get swept up in the jargon of new technology releases where everything is faster, smarter, and more efficient, but what matters in the real world is whether these advances solve actual problems. With Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), we are finally looking at a standard that was built not just for more devices, but for the new way networks are used: always on, always mobile, and increasingly business-critical.

As South Africa’s technology landscape adapts to growing digital demands, from smart campuses to connected healthcare and automation-heavy manufacturing, the arrival of Wi-Fi 7 presents a timely evolution, and HPE Aruba Networking’s new 700 Series access points provide a glimpse into what Wi-Fi 7 can deliver.

Beyond speed: What Wi-Fi 7 changes

The most obvious benefit of Wi-Fi 7 is speed. Thanks to support for 320 MHz channels and 4K QAM modulation, the new standard effectively doubles the throughput of Wi-Fi 6E.

It is not just about raw performance. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) allows for simultaneous use of different frequency bands, like 5 GHz and 6 GHz, to increase reliability and reduce latency. That makes a major difference in environments where stability is just as important as speed. For instance, think of real-time applications like AR/VR, remote operations, or mission-critical video calls.

The new 700 Series range (that includes the AP-725, AP-735, and AP-755) is Aruba’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio designed for the real world complexity of enterprise wireless environments. Here is how they differ:

• AP-725 is the entry point: compact, efficient, and ideal for general-purpose deployments like classrooms or office floors.

• AP-735 steps up with more performance and coverage, aimed at higher density environments like conference venues or retail floors.

• AP-755 is the top-end unit, designed for ultra-dense, high-capacity environments such as stadiums, hospitals, or university campuses.

All models are equipped with tri-band radios (2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz), multi-gigabit uplinks, and built-in IoT support for Zigbee and Bluetooth. Crucially, they also integrate directly into the Aruba Central AI-powered management platform, giving IT teams real-time visibility and simplified provisioning.

The 700 Series makes the network not just faster, but smarter. Aruba’s AI-driven features can detect anomalies, suggest fixes, and even automate common tasks, thereby reducing response times and avoiding disruptions before they affect end users.

While Wi-Fi 6 and 6E are still very much relevant, organisations building for scale, edge deployments, or high client-density networks should be actively looking at Wi-Fi 7 as part of their roadmap.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Multiprotocol wireless SoC
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip designed for demanding designs in Bluetooth devices.

Read more...
High performance communication
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s FCS950R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 module that can deliver a maximum data rate up to 433,3 Mbps in 802.11ac mode.

Read more...
Expanded STM32WL3x line for IoT sensors
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL31x and STM32WL30x are more tailored versions of the STM32WL33x for designers who wish to focus on specific features, while lowering their bill of materials.

Read more...
Full-band GNSS helical antenna
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A key feature of Calian’s HC3990XF antenna design is that it does not require a ground plane, making it ideal for size-constrained applications.

Read more...
BLE and BT Mesh module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HM-BT4531 from HOPERF is a BLE data transmission module that features an ARM Cortex-M0 32-bit processor.

Read more...
Espressif entering the Wi-Fi 6E market
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems is entering the Wi-Fi 6E market, extending its connectivity portfolio into the domain of high-throughput, low-latency wireless solutions.

Read more...
Ultra-low jitter clock buffers
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New SKY53510/80/40 family of clock fanout buffers from Skyworks are purpose-built for data centres, wireless networks, and PCIe Gen 7 applications.

Read more...
Cutting-edge broadband power amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for high efficiency and reliability, the WPGM0206012M from WAVEPIA is a cutting-edge broadband GaN MMIC power amplifier operating from 500 MHz to 8,5 GHz.

Read more...
The trends driving uptake of IoT Platform as a Service
Trinity IoT Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
IoT platforms, delivered as a service, are the key that will enable enterprises to leverage a number of growing trends within the IT space, and access a range of benefits that will help them grow their businesses.

Read more...
RF power amplifier
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ZHL-20M2G7025X+ from Mini-Circuits is a 32 W power amplifier that operates from 20 to 2700 MHz and delivers a saturated output power of +45 dBm.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved