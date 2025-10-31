Memory for asset tracking

The Page EEPROM, ST’s latest memory, has been designed for efficient datalogging and fast firmware upload/download in battery-operated devices. This innovative memory combines the power efficiency and durability of an EEPROM with the impressive capacity and speed of Flash memory.
The ultra-low-power Page EEPROM not only helps extend the battery life of asset trackers, but also enables the collection of more data without draining the battery. Peak current control is below 3 mA with consumption ten times lower compared to Flash memory.
The memory features a 10 year retention and operates at 500 K cycles per page. Due to fast erase and block erase in 4 ms, firmware management is excellent with firmware OTA downtime reduced. Communicating over serial SPI, they are available in 8, 16, and 32-Mbit.
Converter power modules for 48 V networks Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The economic and quality-of-life benefits of electrification is driving the adoption of HV to 48 V DC-DC conversion across many markets with 48 V power modules becoming more common.
Read more...NXP’s development platform guide
DSP, Micros & Memory
Choosing between the FRDM i.MX 93, FRDM i.MX 91 and FRDM i.MX 91S development platforms can be intimidating, but once designers understand how each platform aligns with their application’s requirements, the decision becomes straightforward.
Read more...Expanded STM32WL3x line for IoT sensors Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL31x and STM32WL30x are more tailored versions of the STM32WL33x for designers who wish to focus on specific features, while lowering their bill of materials.
Read more...Ultra-low jitter clock buffers Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New SKY53510/80/40 family of clock fanout buffers from Skyworks are purpose-built for data centres, wireless networks, and PCIe Gen 7 applications.
Read more...Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Analog Devices’ ADXL366 is an ultra-low power, 3-axis MEMS accelerometer that consumes only 0,96 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate and 191 nA when in motion-triggered wake-up mode.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.