Memory for asset tracking

31 October 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory





The Page EEPROM, ST’s latest memory, has been designed for efficient datalogging and fast firmware upload/download in battery-operated devices. This innovative memory combines the power efficiency and durability of an EEPROM with the impressive capacity and speed of Flash memory.

The ultra-low-power Page EEPROM not only helps extend the battery life of asset trackers, but also enables the collection of more data without draining the battery. Peak current control is below 3 mA with consumption ten times lower compared to Flash memory.

The memory features a 10 year retention and operates at 500 K cycles per page. Due to fast erase and block erase in 4 ms, firmware management is excellent with firmware OTA downtime reduced. Communicating over serial SPI, they are available in 8, 16, and 32-Mbit.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





