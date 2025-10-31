Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Memory for asset tracking

31 October 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory


The Page EEPROM, ST’s latest memory, has been designed for efficient datalogging and fast firmware upload/download in battery-operated devices. This innovative memory combines the power efficiency and durability of an EEPROM with the impressive capacity and speed of Flash memory.

The ultra-low-power Page EEPROM not only helps extend the battery life of asset trackers, but also enables the collection of more data without draining the battery. Peak current control is below 3 mA with consumption ten times lower compared to Flash memory.

The memory features a 10 year retention and operates at 500 K cycles per page. Due to fast erase and block erase in 4 ms, firmware management is excellent with firmware OTA downtime reduced. Communicating over serial SPI, they are available in 8, 16, and 32-Mbit.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


