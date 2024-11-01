Engineered for high-reliability applications

The MCX E series of Arm Cortex-M4F and Arm Cortex-M7 microcontrollers from NXP, engineered for demanding industrial and IoT environments, are high-reliability MCUs delivering robust 5 V operation: up to 4 MB of Flash, 512 kB of SRAM, and integrated functional safety features. Built to withstand harsh conditions, the MCX E series extends the proven Kinetis E legacy with enhanced safety compliance (IEC 61508) and EdgeLock security for a secure-by-design solution.
The E series includes support for CAN FD, 10/100 Ethernet, low-power serial interfaces, and advanced motor control capabilities. They are designed for continuous operation at temperatures up to 135°C for peace-of-mind. Ideal applications are HVAC systems, heat pumps and heaters, boiler control, power tools, home energy storage, and electric power trains.
Driving power, defining performance Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s portfolio of inductors, current sense resistors, and MOSFETs provides a comprehensive solution for intelligent power management.
Read more...Memory for asset tracking Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Page EEPROM, ST’s latest memory, has been designed for efficient datalogging and fast firmware upload/download in battery-operated devices.
Read more...NXP’s development platform guide
DSP, Micros & Memory
Choosing between the FRDM i.MX 93, FRDM i.MX 91 and FRDM i.MX 91S development platforms can be intimidating, but once designers understand how each platform aligns with their application’s requirements, the decision becomes straightforward.
Read more...Precise multi-vital sign monitoring Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The AS7058 by ams OSRAM is an integrated multi-vital sign monitoring device, which provides a complete photoplethysmogram, electrocardiogram, body impedance sensor, and electrodermal activity sensor.
Read more...Reducing noise on power supply lines Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.
Read more...ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
