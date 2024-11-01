Engineered for high-reliability applications

31 October 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The MCX E series of Arm Cortex-M4F and Arm Cortex-M7 microcontrollers from NXP, engineered for demanding industrial and IoT environments, are high-reliability MCUs delivering robust 5 V operation: up to 4 MB of Flash, 512 kB of SRAM, and integrated functional safety features. Built to withstand harsh conditions, the MCX E series extends the proven Kinetis E legacy with enhanced safety compliance (IEC 61508) and EdgeLock security for a secure-by-design solution.

The E series includes support for CAN FD, 10/100 Ethernet, low-power serial interfaces, and advanced motor control capabilities. They are designed for continuous operation at temperatures up to 135°C for peace-of-mind. Ideal applications are HVAC systems, heat pumps and heaters, boiler control, power tools, home energy storage, and electric power trains.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





