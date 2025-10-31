Multiprotocol wireless SoC

The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip. It is designed for demanding designs in Bluetooth devices used in smart homes and industrial applications that require more memory, advanced features, and high GPIO counts. This SoC delivers a Tx output power of up to 8 dBm and a data rate of 1/2/4 Mbps.
This SoC integrates a 128 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 core with a RISC-V co-processor, 2036 kB of NVM, 512 kB of RAM, a multi-protocol 2,4 GHz radio, and a security block. It supports protocols such as Bluetooth LE 6.0, Thread, Matter, Zigbee, and a proprietary 2,4 GHz mode. It incorporates several features from Bluetooth LE including channel sounding for accurate range measurement.
This wireless SoC is equipped with multiple security functions, including ARM TrustZone, root of trust, secure boot, key management, and physical protection. It can be remotely controlled using serial interfaces (I2C, UART, SPI) and EasyDMA/GPIO peripheral interfaces.
Read more...High performance communication iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s FCS950R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 module that can deliver a maximum data rate up to 433,3 Mbps in 802.11ac mode.
Read more...Expanded STM32WL3x line for IoT sensors Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL31x and STM32WL30x are more tailored versions of the STM32WL33x for designers who wish to focus on specific features, while lowering their bill of materials.
Read more...Full-band GNSS helical antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A key feature of Calian’s HC3990XF antenna design is that it does not require a ground plane, making it ideal for size-constrained applications.
Read more...BLE and BT Mesh module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HM-BT4531 from HOPERF is a BLE data transmission module that features an ARM Cortex-M0 32-bit processor.
Read more...Espressif entering the Wi-Fi 6E market iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems is entering the Wi-Fi 6E market, extending its connectivity portfolio into the domain of high-throughput, low-latency wireless solutions.
Read more...Ultra-low jitter clock buffers Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New SKY53510/80/40 family of clock fanout buffers from Skyworks are purpose-built for data centres, wireless networks, and PCIe Gen 7 applications.
Read more...Cutting-edge broadband power amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for high efficiency and reliability, the WPGM0206012M from WAVEPIA is a cutting-edge broadband GaN MMIC power amplifier operating from 500 MHz to 8,5 GHz.
Read more...The trends driving uptake of IoT Platform as a Service Trinity IoT
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
IoT platforms, delivered as a service, are the key that will enable enterprises to leverage a number of growing trends within the IT space, and access a range of benefits that will help them grow their businesses.
Read more...RF power amplifier RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ZHL-20M2G7025X+ from Mini-Circuits is a 32 W power amplifier that operates from 20 to 2700 MHz and delivers a saturated output power of +45 dBm.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.