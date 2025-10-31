Multiprotocol wireless SoC

The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip. It is designed for demanding designs in Bluetooth devices used in smart homes and industrial applications that require more memory, advanced features, and high GPIO counts. This SoC delivers a Tx output power of up to 8 dBm and a data rate of 1/2/4 Mbps.

This SoC integrates a 128 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 core with a RISC-V co-processor, 2036 kB of NVM, 512 kB of RAM, a multi-protocol 2,4 GHz radio, and a security block. It supports protocols such as Bluetooth LE 6.0, Thread, Matter, Zigbee, and a proprietary 2,4 GHz mode. It incorporates several features from Bluetooth LE including channel sounding for accurate range measurement.

This wireless SoC is equipped with multiple security functions, including ARM TrustZone, root of trust, secure boot, key management, and physical protection. It can be remotely controlled using serial interfaces (I2C, UART, SPI) and EasyDMA/GPIO peripheral interfaces.

