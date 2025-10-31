High performance communication

31 October 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





Quectel’s FCS950R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 module in LCC package. The module can be used for both WLAN and Bluetooth connections, and in IEEE 802.11ac mode, can deliver a maximum data rate up to 433,3 Mbps.

With an ultra-compact size of 12 x 12 x 2,35 mm , FCS950R optimises the size and cost for end-products, which fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications. Surface-mount technology makes the module an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs.

The low profile and small size of the LCC package ensure that the FCS950R can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications

to provide reliable connectivity. Designed with a reliable SDIO 3.0 interface, the module achieves low-power and high-speed data transmission. Coupled with its compact size and wide operating temperature range, the FCS950R is ideal for a raft of industrial and commercial applications.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





