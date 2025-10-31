High performance communication

Quectel’s FCS950R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 module in LCC package. The module can be used for both WLAN and Bluetooth connections, and in IEEE 802.11ac mode, can deliver a maximum data rate up to 433,3 Mbps.
With an ultra-compact size of 12 x 12 x 2,35 mm, FCS950R optimises the size and cost for end-products, which fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications. Surface-mount technology makes the module an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs.
The low profile and small size of the LCC package ensure that the FCS950R can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications
to provide reliable connectivity. Designed with a reliable SDIO 3.0 interface, the module achieves low-power and high-speed data transmission. Coupled with its compact size and wide operating temperature range, the FCS950R is ideal for a raft of industrial and commercial applications.
Read more...Multiprotocol wireless SoC RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip designed for demanding designs in Bluetooth devices.
Read more...Expanded STM32WL3x line for IoT sensors Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WL31x and STM32WL30x are more tailored versions of the STM32WL33x for designers who wish to focus on specific features, while lowering their bill of materials.
Read more...Full-band GNSS helical antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A key feature of Calian’s HC3990XF antenna design is that it does not require a ground plane, making it ideal for size-constrained applications.
Read more...BLE and BT Mesh module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HM-BT4531 from HOPERF is a BLE data transmission module that features an ARM Cortex-M0 32-bit processor.
Read more...Espressif entering the Wi-Fi 6E market iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems is entering the Wi-Fi 6E market, extending its connectivity portfolio into the domain of high-throughput, low-latency wireless solutions.
Read more...Ultra-low jitter clock buffers Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New SKY53510/80/40 family of clock fanout buffers from Skyworks are purpose-built for data centres, wireless networks, and PCIe Gen 7 applications.
Read more...Cutting-edge broadband power amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed for high efficiency and reliability, the WPGM0206012M from WAVEPIA is a cutting-edge broadband GaN MMIC power amplifier operating from 500 MHz to 8,5 GHz.
Read more...The trends driving uptake of IoT Platform as a Service Trinity IoT
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
IoT platforms, delivered as a service, are the key that will enable enterprises to leverage a number of growing trends within the IT space, and access a range of benefits that will help them grow their businesses.
Read more...ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
