NXP’s development platform guide
31 October 2025
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s FRDM platform solution for accessible development tools bridges the gap between prototype and production. FRDM boards are designed with professional-grade capabilities in a cost-effective, easy-to-use format that accelerates the journey from concept to market.
However, choosing between the FRDM i.MX 93, FRDM i.MX 91 and FRDM i.MX 91S development platforms can be intimidating, but once designers understand how each platform aligns with their application’s requirements, the decision becomes straightforward.
NXP has therefore published an online guide to help designers choose which FRDM i.MX 9 series will be suitable for their next design. An overview of the different options is provided before discussing price points versus performance levels, and then moving on to discuss each platform in detail. An easy-to-follow bulleted list of options is provided to help designers make an informed decision.
For more information visit http://bit.ly/46RuFan
