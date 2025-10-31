Online sensor technology hub
The evolution of semiconductors and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) into smaller, more affordable, and reliable components has been a key enabler for modern technology. This has allowed sensors to be seamlessly embedded into almost every device and system, driving the growth of the Internet of Things and making advanced data collection more accessible across all industries. Mouser Electronics provides today’s electronic design engineers with the latest knowledge in this sensor technology with its extensive online hub.
Mouser’s sensor content hub offers an extensive collection of articles, blogs, eBooks, and product information from its technical experts and leading manufacturing partners. In a recent eBook with onsemi, ‘Engineering the Future: The Sensors and Systems Powering Modern Mobile Robots,’ readers explore a range of sensing technologies, such as cameras and time-of-flight sensors, that enable autonomous mobile robots. The eBook helps engineers understand how each sensor works individually and how they integrate to create a cohesive system. The hub is a valuable resource for engineers seeking to stay ahead of the evolving sensor landscape and build advanced connected systems.
For more information visit https://resources.mouser.com/sensor
Further reading:
Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer
Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Analog Devices’ ADXL366 is an ultra-low power, 3-axis MEMS accelerometer that consumes only 0,96 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate and 191 nA when in motion-triggered wake-up mode.
Read more...
BT Audio 4 Click board
Dizzy Enterprises
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The BT Audio 4 Click board from MIKROE provides high-quality wireless audio streaming and data comms over Bluetooth.
Read more...
Precision MEMS IMU modules
Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADIS16575/ADIS16576/ADIS16577 from Analog Devices are precision, MEMS IMUs that includes a triaxial gyroscope and a triaxial accelerometer.
Read more...
MEMS with embedded AI processing
Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has announced an inertial measurement unit that combines sensors tuned for activity tracking and high-g impact measurement into a single, space-saving package.
Read more...
High-performance IMU
RS South Africa
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
TDK Corporation has announced availability of the new InvenSense SmartMotion ICM-536xx family of high-performance 6-axis IMUs.
Read more...
High-temperature closed-loop MEMS accelerometer
RS South Africa
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
This sensor from TDK is a high-temperature MEMS accelerometer with ±14 g input range and a digital interface for measurement while drilling applications.
Read more...
Dual accelerometers on the same die
Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The LSM6DSV320X is the first mainstream inertial sensor to house a gyroscope alongside two accelerometers, one capable of sensing up to ±16 g and one sensing up to a staggering ±320 g.
Read more...
Dual-range IMU with edge processing
EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
ST’s innovative LSM6DSV80X combines two accelerometer structures for 16 g and 80 g full-scale sensing, a gyroscope up 4000 dps, and embedded intelligence in a single component.
Read more...
High-reliability isolation amplifiers
EBV Electrolink
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The VIA series of isolation amplifiers from Vishay are designed to deliver exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities.
Read more...
Mibbo QT2C Series signal isolators
Conical Technologies
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The Mibbo QT2C Series isolators support a rich combination of input and output signals, working with either current loops or voltage levels.
Read more...