Enhanced graphics on STM32U3

This means that building advanced UIs on resource-constrained MCUs has never been easier or more cost-effective. TouchGFX provides asset compression to reduce memory footprint, and an optimised framebuffer strategy to maximise rendering efficiency. These features translate into a UI that not only looks amazing, but also runs efficiently on low-cost hardware without compromising performance.

ST has introduced a new program designed specifically for users working with its mainstream STM32 MCUs, including STM32C0, U0, WBA, and U3 series. Thanks to TouchGFX, the company’s free graphics framework optimised for STM32 MCUs, modern, smartphone-like user interfaces can now be created featuring:

Further reading:

