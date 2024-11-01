Transparent rigid PCBs launched on PCBWay

31 October 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

[Sponsored] For a long time, transparent rigid PCBs have drawn the attention of makers and engineers due to their unique appearance and practical value. They not only feature high strength and durability, but also allow circuits to be displayed clearly, combining both functionality and aesthetics. The distinctive transparent texture adds individuality and creativity to products. Whether for exhibition prototypes, educational projects, or creative consumer products, transparent PCBs offer a striking way to elevate any build to new heights.

To meet the growing demand from the global community, PCBWay accelerated its R&D; efforts and recently achieved a breakthrough. After extensive testing and optimisation, this product is now ready for production and available for order now.

Detailed specifications of the transparent rigid PCBs:

• Layers: Single, Double, 4-layer, 6-layer.

• Base material: Transparent FR-4.

• Board thickness: 1,0 mm, 1,2 mm, 1,6 mm (customisable).

• Copper thickness: 1 oz, 2 oz (customisable).

• Trace/Spacing: ≥ 4/4 mil.

• Hole/Via size: ≥ 0,2 mm.

• Surface finishes:

o Hard gold fingers.

o Electroplated thick gold.

o Electroplated soft gold.

o Immersion silver.

o Immersion tin.

o ENEPIG.

o OSP + electroplated gold.

o OSP + hard gold fingers.

o HASL + hard gold fingers.

o HASL + electroplated gold

o and more.

Key highlights include:

• High-transparency substrate: This clearly reveals the internal circuit layout, making the structure of electronic designs visible at a glance.

• Transparent solder mask protection: To ensure circuit safety while maintaining overall clarity.

• Customizable colour silkscreen: This offers personalised colours and patterns to meet diverse design needs.

Currently, the transparent rigid PCBs service is not yet integrated into the online quotation system. If you would like to place an order or request a quote, please contact your PCBWay sales representative directly. We will be improving the system to provide everyone with a more convenient and comprehensive service.

Credit(s)

PCBWay





