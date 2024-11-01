Transparent rigid PCBs launched on PCBWay

[Sponsored] For a long time, transparent rigid PCBs have drawn the attention of makers and engineers due to their unique appearance and practical value. They not only feature high strength and durability, but also allow circuits to be displayed clearly, combining both functionality and aesthetics. The distinctive transparent texture adds individuality and creativity to products. Whether for exhibition prototypes, educational projects, or creative consumer products, transparent PCBs offer a striking way to elevate any build to new heights.
To meet the growing demand from the global community, PCBWay accelerated its R&D; efforts and recently achieved a breakthrough. After extensive testing and optimisation, this product is now ready for production and available for order now.
Detailed specifications of the transparent rigid PCBs:
• Layers: Single, Double, 4-layer, 6-layer.
• Base material: Transparent FR-4.
• Board thickness: 1,0 mm, 1,2 mm, 1,6 mm (customisable).
• Copper thickness: 1 oz, 2 oz (customisable).
• Trace/Spacing: ≥ 4/4 mil.
• Hole/Via size: ≥ 0,2 mm.
• Surface finishes:
o Hard gold fingers.
o Electroplated thick gold.
o Electroplated soft gold.
o Immersion silver.
o Immersion tin.
o ENEPIG.
o OSP + electroplated gold.
o OSP + hard gold fingers.
o HASL + hard gold fingers.
o HASL + electroplated gold
o and more.
Key highlights include:
• High-transparency substrate: This clearly reveals the internal circuit layout, making the structure of electronic designs visible at a glance.
• Transparent solder mask protection: To ensure circuit safety while maintaining overall clarity.
• Customizable colour silkscreen: This offers personalised colours and patterns to meet diverse design needs.
Currently, the transparent rigid PCBs service is not yet integrated into the online quotation system. If you would like to place an order or request a quote, please contact your PCBWay sales representative directly. We will be improving the system to provide everyone with a more convenient and comprehensive service.
20 years of precision, progress and purpose – the Jemstech journey Jemstech
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Twenty years ago, Jemstech began as a small, determined venture built on technical excellence and trust. Today, it stands among South Africa’s leading electronic manufacturing service providers.
Read more...Large platform stencil printer Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
GKG’s large platform stencil printer, the P-Primo, is designed to meet customer’s ultra-large printing requirements by supporting board dimensions up to 850 x 610 mm.
Read more...Press-fit component inspection MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
In electronics manufacturing, optical inspection of press-fit components is crucial to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of the final assembled product.
Read more...A new era in wire bond inspection Techmet
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Viscom is developing a 3D wire bond inspection system that incorporates substantially improved sensors, a high image resolution, and fast image data processing.
Read more...Mycronic’s MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s MYPro A40 pick-and-place solution, equipped with an MX7 high-speed mounthead technology, increases top placement speeds by 48% over the previous generation.
Read more...Why ergonomics matters in digital microscopy TANDM
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
While magnification technology has kept pace with demand, the wellbeing of the people behind the microscopes has often been overlooked with technicians spending long hours in intense focus, leading to chronic strain, fatigue, and costly mistakes.
Read more...From ER to effortless: The 15-year journey of Seven Labs Technology Seven Labs Technology
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
What started as a business likened to an ‘ER’ for electronic components has today grown into a trusted partner delivering kitting services and full turnkey solutions – taking the effort out of electronics and helping customers truly ‘Move to Effortless.’
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.