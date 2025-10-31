Semicon Summit 2025-Dubai: A platform for Africa’s engineers to connect with global semiconductor leaders

31 October 2025 Events

[Sponsored] Across the world, emerging markets are no longer standing at the edge of the technology race. They are shaping it, influencing priorities, and building the systems that will define tomorrow. Nowhere is this transformation more visible than in South Africa, where investments in clean energy, electric mobility, and defence infrastructure are accelerating. Yet behind every one of these programs lies a common dependency: access to the right components at the right time.

From 09–10 December 2025, the Semicon Summit 2025, hosted by McKinsey Electronics at Sofitel The Obelisk, offers South Africa’s engineering community direct access to the semiconductor companies driving this global shift. This is more than a showcase. It is one event, one place, one platform where design engineers, procurement teams and technical strategists can sit alongside the world’s leading chipmakers to align on technologies, roadmaps and systems integration.

Built for the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye

Unlike global trade shows where Africa’s voice is often peripheral, the Semicon Summit is intentionally designed for the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye. These regions share similar growth patterns, sourcing pressures, and infrastructure needs, making the event’s structure directly relevant to South African stakeholders.

The program combines technology roadmaps, product previews, live system-level demonstrations and most importantly, one-on-one technical meetings. For South African engineers, this offers a chance to move beyond promotional materials and into substantive conversations about feasibility, compliance, and sourcing strategy.

Confirmed participants already include Analog Devices, AMS OSRAM, BPM Microsystems, Quectel, Swissbit, Würth Elektronik, among others. Their representatives are not limited to sales; they are bringing FAEs, roadmap managers, and product engineers, ensuring every dialogue is rooted in technical decision-making.

From Questions to real-time solutions

Traditional semiconductor events can feel like exhibitions without context. Specifications are displayed, demos are staged, but the relevance to local design cycles often remains unclear. The Semicon Summit 2025 in Dubai approaches this differently. Its format mirrors the engineering workflow, moving from requirement to solution in real time.

South African teams attending will be able to:

• Compare competing solutions side-by-side with the engineers who built them.

• Ask design-stage questions about integration, compliance, and performance.

• Validate lead times and product availability before committing to designs.

For sectors such as mining automation, telecom networks, renewable power, and electric mobility, these conversations are not just useful, they are critical. With global sourcing volatility and late-cycle design changes proving costly, the ability to secure early validation directly from manufacturers reduces risk and accelerates deployment.

Themes that resonate with South Africa

Every session is anchored in application areas that matter to the region:

• Artificial intelligence hardware and system optimisation.

• Electric vehicle electronics and next-generation mobility systems.

• Industrial IoT and connectivity in remote geographies.

• Defence and aerospace solutions for rugged conditions.

• Sustainable energy and power systems in constrained settings.

These align closely with South Africa’s domestic priorities in renewable energy adoption, local defence manufacturing, and EV infrastructure growth, while also reflecting initiatives like the UAE’s Vision 2031 and industrial transformation under Operation 300bn.

Beyond components: Systems-level thinking

The summit recognises that while chips are the foundation, successful deployment requires full system alignment. Dedicated breakout groups will explore:

• Approaches to ruggedised electronics for infrastructure.

• Strategies for sourcing in unpredictable supply environments.

• Integration of power systems where resources are limited.

For South African teams, hearing how counterparts in the Gulf or Türkiye are approaching similar challenges provides both validation and transferable strategies. At the same time, South Africa brings its own expertise in energy, mining, and industrial automation to the table, making the knowledge exchange two-way.

Networking as a deliverable

Networking at the Semicon Summit 2025 is structured, not incidental. Regional engineering leaders are already confirmed, including Aramco, Edge Group, Ceer Motors, and STC, alongside key government innovation authorities and policymakers.

For South African procurement managers sourcing EV modules, R&D; leaders advancing defence-grade prototypes, or consultants advising on infrastructure readiness, the ability to sit down with Middle Eastern peers multiplies the event’s value. These are not casual exchanges, but working conversations around shared specifications, supply networks and technology roadmaps.





One-on-one manufacturer meetings

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of the summit is its curated program of pre-scheduled meetings with top manufacturers. Instead of simply walking an exhibition floor, South African teams can engage in focused, private sessions to:

• Review schematics and block diagrams.

• Discuss component selection criteria in detail.

• Explore trade-offs and align on roadmap direction.

For teams developing safety-critical applications, whether in renewable grids, telecom systems, or defence hardware, these direct conversations can prevent costly redesigns and enable faster system qualification. Many of these discussions simply cannot be replicated through distribution portals or email correspondence.

Why South Africa needs to participate

As host, McKinsey Electronics understands the distinct realities of African markets, longer supply chains, complex compliance demands, and infrastructure conditions that differ from Europe or Asia. The summit is built around those realities.

For South African professionals in engineering, sourcing, or technology strategy, participation means:

• Direct engagement with over 20 global semiconductor leaders.

• Technical-first dialogue with FAEs and roadmap owners.

• Insight into demos and roadmaps not yet available online.

• Networking with decision-makers across the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye.

For senior leaders in both public and private sectors, the summit also provides clarity: which suppliers are credible, which technologies are commercially ready, and which deployment models are succeeding in comparable markets.

A critical step forward

South Africa’s technology ecosystem cannot achieve its full potential without stronger ties to global semiconductor supply chains. Alignment with manufacturers is not something that happens through datasheets alone. It requires presence, technical dialogue, and shared focus on practical system outcomes.

The Semicon Summit 2025 represents exactly that opportunity. It is one event, one platform, one place to accelerate projects, secure supply partnerships, and validate designs with the people who shape tomorrow’s technologies.

Attendance is complimentary for qualified industry professionals. Registration is now open.

To register, visit www.dubaisemicon.com/events/semicon-summit-3/form

For more information visit McKinsey Electronics, +27 82 652 3689 , quotes@mckinsey-electronics.com, www.mckinsey-electronics.com





