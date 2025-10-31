Categories

Passive Components



Ferrite cores with different shapes

31 October 2025 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has introduced a variety of new large-size ferrite cores with different core shapes, making this the industry’s largest lineup of shapes, sizes, and materials for such large cores. These cores allow for optimising magnetic design for efficiency and thermal performance.

The new standardised large-size core program contains E, U, I, PM, and PQ cores in the N27, N87, N88, N92, N95, and N97 power materials. Accessories like coil former and mounting hardware are available.

These cores are used in a wide range of industrial applications such as motor drives, EV charging stations, various railway/traction applications, power transformers, welding, medical, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), solar inverters, and other renewable energy applications.


Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
RS South Africa


