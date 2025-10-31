Categories

Scalable power solutions up to 3 kW

31 October 2025 Test & Measurement

GAIA Converter has announced the introduction of a parallel option to its MGDM500 series. This new feature optimises the scalability of the power architecture, enabling users to reach power levels of 3 kW while maintaining high efficiency and reliability.

The new parallel option, based on droop control, enables seamless load sharing between modules, while requiring minimal external components. Just a single low-power sense resistor is required, thereby streamlining system integration and reducing additional component costs.

This scalable solution supports 12, 15, 24, and 28 V DC outputs and allows up to 6 modules to be combined to reach levels of 3 kW. This optimised and scalable solution is ideal for high-reliability applications.

For more information contact Accutronics, +27 11 782 8728, sales@accutronics.co.za, www.accutronics.co.za


Tel: +27 11 782 8728
Email: info@accutronics.co.za
www: www.accutronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Accutronics


