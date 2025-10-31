Compact Schottky diodes increase efficiency

31 October 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Vishay Intertechnology has introduced three new Gen 3 650 V and 1200 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes in the compact, low profile SlimSMA HV (DO-221AC) package. Featuring a merged PIN Schottky (MPS) design and minimum creepage distance of 3,2 mm, the 1 A VS-3C01EJ12-M3 and 2 A VS-3C02EJ07-M3 and VS-3C02EJ12M3 combine low capacitive charge with temperature-invariant switching behaviour to increase efficiency in high speed, hard-switching power designs.

For space-constrained designs, the diodes offer a low profile of 0,95 mm compared to 2,3 mm for competing SMA and SMB packages with a similar footprint. Unlike silicon diodes, the VS-3C01EJ12-M3, VS-3C02EJ07-M3, and VS-3C02EJ12-M3 maintain a low capacitive charge irrespective of temperature, resulting in faster switching speeds, reduced power losses, and improved efficiency for high frequency applications. The devices also have virtually no recovery tail, which further improves efficiency.

Ideal market applications include bootstrap, anti-parallel, and PFC diodes for DC/DC and AC/DC converters in server power supplies, energy generation and storage systems, industrial drives and tools, and x-ray generators.

