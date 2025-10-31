Compact Schottky diodes increase efficiency

Vishay Intertechnology has introduced three new Gen 3 650 V and 1200 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes in the compact, low profile SlimSMA HV (DO-221AC) package. Featuring a merged PIN Schottky (MPS) design and minimum creepage distance of 3,2 mm, the 1 A VS-3C01EJ12-M3 and 2 A VS-3C02EJ07-M3 and VS-3C02EJ12M3 combine low capacitive charge with temperature-invariant switching behaviour to increase efficiency in high speed, hard-switching power designs.
For space-constrained designs, the diodes offer a low profile of 0,95 mm compared to 2,3 mm for competing SMA and SMB packages with a similar footprint. Unlike silicon diodes, the VS-3C01EJ12-M3, VS-3C02EJ07-M3, and VS-3C02EJ12-M3 maintain a low capacitive charge irrespective of temperature, resulting in faster switching speeds, reduced power losses, and improved efficiency for high frequency applications. The devices also have virtually no recovery tail, which further improves efficiency.
Ideal market applications include bootstrap, anti-parallel, and PFC diodes for DC/DC and AC/DC converters in server power supplies, energy generation and storage systems, industrial drives and tools, and x-ray generators.
Ferrite cores with different shapes RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has introduced a variety of new large-size ferrite cores with different core shapes, making this the industry’s largest lineup of shapes, sizes, and materials for such large cores.
Read more...Silanna launches Plural ADC EVKs
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Silanna Semiconductor has released its first evaluation kits for the Plural data converter family to offer the fastest, most cost-effective way to evaluate and deploy high-performance ADCs.
Read more...Online sensor technology hub
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Mouser’s sensor content hub offers an extensive collection of articles, blogs, eBooks, and product information from its technical experts and leading manufacturing partners.
Read more...RS brings solar light to 150 000 people RS South Africa
News
The company’s three-year partnership with SolarAid aims to raise £1 million through corporate donations, matched funding, product contributions, and fundraising to accelerate access to safe, sustainable energy.
Read more...Smart track busway for scalable power delivery RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The latest generation Legrand Data Center Track Busway system combines mechanical safety, smart diagnostics, material efficiency, and modular flexibility to provide a dependable platform for optimised power distribution.
Read more...Circuit breaker for reliable, compliant protection RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
Legrand’s low-voltage power distribution portfolio encompasses the DX3 range of miniature circuit breakers, designed to deliver dependable protection in residential, commercial and industrial installations.
Read more...UltiMaker introduces defence-grade 3D printing RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Leading at launch are the UltiMaker S6 Secure and UltiMaker S8 Secure, two robust solutions designed to deliver trusted and reliable, on-demand production capabilities.
Read more...Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Analog Devices’ ADXL366 is an ultra-low power, 3-axis MEMS accelerometer that consumes only 0,96 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate and 191 nA when in motion-triggered wake-up mode.
Read more...BT Audio 4 Click board Dizzy Enterprises
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The BT Audio 4 Click board from MIKROE provides high-quality wireless audio streaming and data comms over Bluetooth.
