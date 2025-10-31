Silanna launches Plural ADC EVKs

Silanna’s Plural ADC offering includes four resolution product families, 10-bit, 12-bit, 14-bit and 16-bit with sample rates from 20-250 Msps. Each product family is based on a unique and patented architecture whereby a single die can be factory configured post silicon manufacturing to support 35+ products. More than 60% of Plural’s 150 product offerings are exact pin-for-pin drop-in replacements to products offered by decades old legacy providers.

Plural’s unique approach to building an expansive ADC offering enables a dramatic cost saving which is then passed on to Silanna customers. Plural’s unique architecture approach enables Silanna to hold wafers in bank and package any one of the 150 Plural products for just in time product delivery enabling product lead times measured in weeks compared to months from the legacy providers.

“Many engineers we speak to are being forced into sole-source solutions and they’re paying the price. We are here to offer the market a choice. Silanna’s platform ADC solutions and EVKs offers a sharp alternative to the legacy brands: everything you need, nothing you don’t, at 30% lower costs.” says Silanna’s VP of sales, Patrick Moore.

EVKs will support all Silanna ADCs across 10-, 12-, 14-, and 16-bit resolutions. The initial 50 ADCs will be available in September and more than 150 will be available by the end of Q2 2026. The kits provide a simple interface to test performance, compatibility, and integration.

For more information visit https://silannasemi.com






