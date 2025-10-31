Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



New RT PolarFire device qualifications

31 October 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip Technology recently announced two new milestones for its radiation-tolerant (RT) PolarFire technology: MIL-STD-883 Class B and QML Class Q qualification of the RT PolarFire RTPF500ZT FPGA and availability of engineering samples for the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA.

MIL-STD-883 Class B and Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) Class Q are industry standards that define rigorous testing and qualification processes for microelectronic components used in high-reliability applications, such as space and defence. MIL-STD-883, developed by the U.S. Department of Defence, outlines methods for environmental, mechanical and electrical testing to ensure device reliability under extreme conditions. QML Class Q, managed by the Defence Logistics Agency (DLA), certifies that manufacturers consistently produce components meeting these stringent requirements.

Unlike traditional SRAM-based FPGAs, RT PolarFire devices utilise non-volatile technology, making them immune to configuration memory upsets caused by radiation. This eliminates the need for external mitigation measures, helping reduce system complexity and overall cost. RT PolarFire FPGAs consume up to 50% less power than mid-range SRAM-based alternatives, enabling satellite designers to optimise size, weight and power without compromising mission-critical reliability. The PolarFire RTPF500ZT FPGA advances the family’s capabilities, offering enhanced Single Event Latch-up (SEL) radiation performance compared to the original RTPF500T.


