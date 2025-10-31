New RT PolarFire device qualifications

Microchip Technology recently announced two new milestones for its radiation-tolerant (RT) PolarFire technology: MIL-STD-883 Class B and QML Class Q qualification of the RT PolarFire RTPF500ZT FPGA and availability of engineering samples for the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA.
MIL-STD-883 Class B and Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) Class Q are industry standards that define rigorous testing and qualification processes for microelectronic components used in high-reliability applications, such as space and defence. MIL-STD-883, developed by the U.S. Department of Defence, outlines methods for environmental, mechanical and electrical testing to ensure device reliability under extreme conditions. QML Class Q, managed by the Defence Logistics Agency (DLA), certifies that manufacturers consistently produce components meeting these stringent requirements.
Unlike traditional SRAM-based FPGAs, RT PolarFire devices utilise non-volatile technology, making them immune to configuration memory upsets caused by radiation. This eliminates the need for external mitigation measures, helping reduce system complexity and overall cost. RT PolarFire FPGAs consume up to 50% less power than mid-range SRAM-based alternatives, enabling satellite designers to optimise size, weight and power without compromising mission-critical reliability. The PolarFire RTPF500ZT FPGA advances the family’s capabilities, offering enhanced Single Event Latch-up (SEL) radiation performance compared to the original RTPF500T.
Siemens’ software selected for verification and validation ASIC Design Services
Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently announced that Veloce Strato CS and Veloce proFPGA CS have been deployed at Arm, a longtime user of Veloce, as part of its design flow for Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems.
Read more...Memory for asset tracking Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Page EEPROM, ST’s latest memory, has been designed for efficient datalogging and fast firmware upload/download in battery-operated devices.
Read more...NXP’s development platform guide
DSP, Micros & Memory
Choosing between the FRDM i.MX 93, FRDM i.MX 91 and FRDM i.MX 91S development platforms can be intimidating, but once designers understand how each platform aligns with their application’s requirements, the decision becomes straightforward.
Read more...ESP32-C6 achieves PSA-L2 iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems recently announced that its ESP32-C6 microcontroller has achieved PSA Certified Level 2 (PSA-L2) security certification, making it the first RISC-V-based MCU to reach this level.
Read more...Dual-core support in NECTO Studio
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE recently announced that version 7.3.0 of its NECTO Studio Integrated Development Environment now supports dual-core MCUs, allowing designers to program and debug each core independently.
