Zero-biased Schottky diode detector

31 October 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Precision meets simplicity with the ZSD3001 Zero-biased Schottky diode detector from Advanced Microwave. Designed to eliminate the need for external biasing, the ZSD3001 streamlines system integration and delivers exceptional sensitivity, broad frequency coverage, and low distortion, all in a compact, rugged package.

Whether it is advanced test equipment, radar front-ends, or real-time signal monitoring platforms that are being built, the ZSD3001 is engineered to meet the demands of high-frequency detection applications with unmatched consistency. It covers 0,01 to 18,0 GHz, supporting a wide range of RF/microwave systems.

The ZSD3001 is ideal for a wide range of applications including:

• Radar receivers and EW modules.

• Broadband scalar measurement systems.

• Lob test equipment and real-time signal monitoring.

• SATCOM ground systems.

• High-speed RF detection in OEM & Aerospace designs.

For more information contact RFiber Solutions, +27 12 667 5212 , sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com





