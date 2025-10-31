Rugged PSU for challenging conditions

When it comes to outdoor or harsh environment applications, standard power supplies simply do not cut it. That is where the Mibbo MFC Series constant current/constant voltage (CC/CV) waterproof power supply shines. Built for rugged reliability, this series delivers stable, efficient power in environments where moisture, dust, and temperature extremes are everyday challenges.
Housed in a fully sealed aluminium casing with an IP67 protection rating, the MFC Series is made to thrive in wet, dusty, or high-humidity conditions. Whether it is exposed to rain, splashes, or dust-laden air, this power supply keeps working without skipping a beat.
Available in various output configurations, the MFC Series supports both constant voltage and constant current modes, making it extremely versatile. The series is ideal for powering LED lighting systems, outdoor displays, industrial sensors, and other equipment that demands steady, reliable DC power.
Internally, the MFC Series features advanced protection mechanisms; overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and overtemperature safeguards are built in to protect both the power supply and the load. With power ratings ranging from 60 to 400 W, output voltages of 12 or 24 V DC, and efficiency levels typically above 85%, the MFC Series keeps energy consumption in check, while delivering dependable performance.
Thanks to compact dimensions, pre-wired input/output leads, and multiple mounting options, installation is simple. Whether installed in outdoor signage, industrial equipment enclosures, or marine lighting systems, the MFC Series brings confidence and consistency to critical power applications.
The Mibbo MFC Series is a durable, weather-proof solution engineered for demanding environments.
