From the editor's desk: Resilience and innovation in South Africa’s electronics sector

27 November 2025 Editor's Choice


Peter Howells, Editor

As the year draws to a close, the electronics sector finds itself taking stock of a year that was marked by rapid change and renewed innovation. 2025 has brought both new pressures and remarkable breakthroughs across manufacturing floors and design studios. For South Africa in particular, it has been a year that highlighted the resilience and adaptability of our engineering community as we navigated shifting technologies and a fast-moving international landscape.

In 2025, the global electronics sector has surged forward in ways that both challenged and energised the local industry, and South African engineers are seizing the moment. As the world races ahead with new chip architectures and designs, and AI-driven hardware, the local engineering community is pushing the boundaries to realise available opportunities.

This year, one of the most prevalent global trends has been the demand for more powerful, energy-efficient AI hardware. Generative AI systems, LLMs, and edge computing are placing unprecedented pressure on the supply chain for high-performance components. This renewed surge in hardware has generated an increase in regional manufacturing interest, as companies seek to shorten supply lines and build resilience.

Sustainability has also moved from a niche consideration to a central driver in electronics design. Recyclable materials, lead-free processes, and circular-economy models are becoming mainstream, and which local manufacturers have had to incorporate into their design and manufacturing processes. Researchers at Cornell University, for example, proposed thermoform-based, solder-free circuit assembly, which would make prototyping far more repairable and reusable. There is also growing work on thin-film electronics made from eco-friendly conductive inks, an idea that would be perfect for wearable devices, smart packaging, and other ‘green’ electronics applications.

One breakthrough of particular interest to me this year was the demonstration of an ‘optoexcitonic switch’ that used excitons to transfer information with almost zero heat [www.livescience.com]. These neutral quasiparticles could potentially revolutionise how circuits are designed and built for ultra-low power and high efficiency. Imagine a world where personal electronics and IoT devices could literally last a lifetime on an embedded battery without ever needing to be charged!

Despite all these exciting developments in the electronics world, challenges closer to home still remain. Skills shortages – not just in the design sector, but also in system integration – translate into industrial bottlenecks. Universities are producing too few capable technicians and engineers in the numbers they are churning out. Often, recent graduates need further training and upskilling before becoming useful in the workplace. I feel this requires the Department of Education’s urgent attention but alas, putting out fires rather than overhauling a broken system is more their style.

Still, the overall story is one of optimism. South African engineers bring creativity, discipline, and a problem-solving mindset that is ideal for the lean, high-impact innovation demanded by the current electronics projects. Whether designing for energy systems, smart infrastructure, or mission-critical defence platforms, they are delivering solutions tailored to real-world constraints.

To all in the electronics-engineering community – engineers, educators, students, and industry partners – I wish you a wonderful holiday season, a joyful Christmas, and a happy New Year. May this season bring you rest and inspiration, and may the coming year be filled with creativity, opportunity, and shared success.


