Electronic News Digest

27 November 2025 Electronic News Digest

Financial

• Silicon Labs reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended 4 October 2025. Total revenue was reported as $206 million with Industrial and Commercial up 22% YoY to $118 million, and Home & Life revenue up 26% YoY to $88 million. GAAP operating expenses were reported as $131 million resulting in an operating loss of $12 million and a loss per share of $0,30. The company expects Q4 revenue to be between $200 to $215 million.

• The global ASIC market is expected to exceed $20 billion in 2025 and with that, Intel have put their hat into the ring to compete against Broadcom and Marvell in this lucrative sector. These custom-designed semiconductors are crucial for performance and efficiency in various high-volume markets, especially in AI and telecommunications. Intel’s strategic move to establish a Central Engineering Group aims to enhance engineering execution and build a new ASIC and design services business to leverage its core x86 IP.

• TrendForce’s latest analysis of the AI server market shows that demand from CSPs and sovereign cloud deployments will remain robust through 2026. This momentum will fuel stronger pull-ins for GPUs and ASICs, alongside the rapid expansion of AI inference applications. As a result, global AI server shipments are forecast to grow by more than 20% in 2026, with AI servers accounting for an increased 17% share of overall server shipments. In 2026, with GPU vendors pushing integrated rack-level systems and CSPs expanding investments in ASIC-based AI infrastructure, AI server revenue is projected to grow by more than 30% once again, accounting for 74% of the overall server market value.

Companies

• NEC XON has been recognised as a Cisco Gold Provider and Integrator in the Middle East & Africa region. The recognition confirms its ability to deliver enterprise-grade managed services at scale across Africa and the Middle East and follows a rigorous, independent audit of NEC XON and other NEC affiliates technical capabilities, customer references, service delivery, and support operations.

• Quectel Wireless Solutions and Swift Navigation have partnered to deliver centimetre-level precision navigation, accelerating real-time kinematic (RTK) correction adoption for mass-market IoT applications. This collaboration allows Quectel to simplify the complexities of high-precision GNSS by bundling its RTK modules and antennas with Swift’s Skylark Precise Positioning Service, offering equipment manufacturers a streamlined, end-to-end solution for RTK adoption and deployment. The Quectel RTK Correction Solution is designed to support a wide range of mass-market applications, including robotics, automotive, micro-mobility, precision agriculture, surveying, and mining.

• TDK Corporation recently announced that its subsidiary TDK Electronics AG has reached an important global sustainability milestone. All the company’s production sites are now fully powered by electricity from renewable sources. With this, TDK Electronics has achieved its 2025 target of sourcing electricity solely from renewable energy sources and reaffirmed its role as a driver of sustainable transformation in the electronics industry. As a result, CO 2 emissions have been reduced by around 170 000 metric tons per year compared to the base year 2015.

• Mouser Electronics has announced the appointment of Martina Drimala as vice president of EMEA Customer Service, effective in Mouser’s fiscal third quarter. Martina will oversee customer service operations across the EMEA region, driving service excellence and supporting Mouser’s continued growth in Europe. Martina was one of Mouser’s first European employees, joining the company in 2008 as it began expanding into the European market. During her previous nine years at Mouser, she held various roles, including business development and supplier marketing.

• Indium Corporation has announced that senior product development specialist Kevin Brennan and marketing communications specialist Jordan Carroll were recognised with SMTA Next Gen 10 Awards at SMTA International. The SMTA Next Gen 10 Program recognises young leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and contributions to the advancement of the electronics manufacturing industry. This year, SMTA selected 10 emerging leaders who are making a measurable impact within their organisations and the broader technical community.

• Anglia Components has announced Panasonic as the recipient of its prestigious Supplier of the Year Award for 2025. This accolade recognises Panasonic’s outstanding contribution to Anglia’s business through exceptional product innovation, commercial support, and customer engagement. Panasonic has consistently demonstrated excellence across all areas of collaboration and their proactive approach and deep understanding of customer needs have helped drive significant growth to strengthen Anglia’s position in the market.

• On 27 October 2025 NXP announced that they have officially completed the acquisition of Kinara, one of the industry’s pioneers in high-performance, power-efficient Discrete Neural Processing Units (DNPUs). Kinara acquisition is set to boost NXP’s portfolio and will establish a scalable platform for AI-powered edge systems. NXP will also benefit from adopting Kinara’s AI engineers, who have extensive experience in ML hardware, software stacks, and application integration.

• Farnell recently announced that it has been named by Panasonic Industry Europe as the “High Service Distributor of the Year 2025”. The award was presented at the Panasonic Distribution Conference 2025 in Seefeld, Austria, and is given in recognition of Farnell’s commitment to delivering innovation, service excellence, and customer success across the EMEA regions.

Technologies

• Solid-state battery (SSB) development is rapidly transitioning from research to large-scale manufacturing. According to TrendForce’s latest reports, nearly 100 companies globally have announced plans to produce solid-state batteries, with a combined capacity surpassing 100 GWh. Currently, all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs) are in the several hundred MWh pilot-production phase, where they are being validated and optimised. Small-scale use has started in non-automotive sectors like industrial robots, medical devices, and semiconductor equipment, with automotive adoption anticipated around 2027. Semi-solid-state batteries are highly compatible with traditional liquid Li-ion batteries in manufacturing, and semi-SSB cells are already being used in some EV models in China.

• The Manufacturing Indaba has announced the launch of Automation Day, a one-day conference to accelerate Africa’s smart manufacturing revolution. The conference, embedded within the Manufacturing Indaba 2026, will convene industry leaders, technology innovators, and policymakers for a focused deep dive into how automation is transforming manufacturing across Africa. With the continent’s manufacturing sector poised for growth, Automation Day will highlight the strategic role of robotics, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet of Things, and smart digital systems in unlocking competitiveness, productivity, and sustainability.





