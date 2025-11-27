Events
27 November 2025
Events
CES 2026
6-9 January 2026
Las Vegas, USA
CES is the world’s most powerful tech event where innovations transforming how we live are unveiled. It is where global brands get business done, new partners are met, and where the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs.
Register at www.ces.tech
Africa Energy Indaba
3-5 March 2026
Cape Town ICC
‘Think Africa, Think Energy.’ The Africa Energy Indaba 2026 will spotlight how AI, IoT, and automation are reshaping energy systems to meet Africa’s surging demand, projected to rise 35% by 2030. Join global leaders and innovators, as they showcase breakthrough technologies revolutionising energy generation, transmission, and management. Discover how data-driven solutions are powering a smarter, cleaner, and more connected African energy future.
Register at www.africaenergyindaba.com
APEX EXPO 2026
14-19 March
Anaheim Convention Center, USA
APEX EXPO is the premier event in North America for the electronics industry. OEMs, EMS providers, PCB manufacturers and industry professionals from around the globe come together to access the latest technical content, contribute to standards development, and network with the industry’s largest gathering of equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and product innovators in design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and test equipment.
Register at www.apexexpo.org
Hannover Messe
20-24 April
Hanover, Germany
Hannover Messe is one of the world’s largest trade fairs for industrial development, focusing on topics like automation, digitisation, and sustainable production. Held annually, it is a leading international platform for companies and experts to showcase innovations, connect with partners, and discuss the future of industry.
Register at www.hannovermesse.de
Further reading:
Semicon Summit 2025-Dubai: A platform for Africa’s engineers to connect with global semiconductor leaders
Events
[Sponsored] Across the world, emerging markets are no longer standing at the edge of the technology race. They are shaping it, influencing priorities, and building the systems that will define tomorrow.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
productronica
18-21 November
Munchen, Germany
Visitors to productronica will experience the full range of electronics manufacturing technologies and solutions presented by renowned international ...
Read more...
Webinar: Next generation solar design
Events
Infineon’s next webinar is titled ‘Accelerate next generation solar design with Infineon’s advanced system solutions’.
Read more...
Webinar: Extend battery life and protect data with ultra-low-power STM32 MCUs
Events
In this workshop, ST experts will provide an overview of the latest ultra-low-power STM32 MCU series.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SMTA International
19-23 October 2025
Illinois, USA
Discover the electronics manufacturing industry’s premier event. This year SMTA International will be co-located with The Assembly Show – bringing ...
Read more...
Securex South Africa offers tailored solutions
Securex South Africa
Events
Cape Town’s thriving tech ecosystem makes it the ideal host for the inaugural Securex South Africa Cape Town event, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Read more...
Yamaha to present new ways to improve surface-mount performance
Events
Yamaha Robotics will be highlighting productivity-boosting software, a new entry-level printer, and flexible new head and feeders for mounting large and odd-form parts at their Productronica booth.
Read more...
Webinar: Optimising antenna performance
Events
Infineon’s latest webinar will help designers discover how the company’s antenna tuning switches can help to overcome antenna design challenges in wireless communication systems.
Read more...
Webinar: Discover Infineon’s CoolSET for auxiliary PSUs
Events
Join Infineon for an engaging webinar showcasing the company’s CoolSET product family, including the latest CoolSET System in Package (SiP), designed for power supply designs up to 100 W.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
NEPCON Japan
17-19 September
Tokyo, Japan
Launched more than 30 years ago, NEPCON Japan has grown together with the Japanese and Asian electronics industries. The show specialises in electronics manufacturing ...
Read more...