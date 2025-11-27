Hannover Messe is one of the world’s largest trade fairs for industrial development, focusing on topics like automation, digitisation, and sustainable production. Held annually, it is a leading international platform for companies and experts to showcase innovations, connect with partners, and discuss the future of industry.

APEX EXPO is the premier event in North America for the electronics industry. OEMs, EMS providers, PCB manufacturers and industry professionals from around the globe come together to access the latest technical content, contribute to standards development, and network with the industry’s largest gathering of equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and product innovators in design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and test equipment.

‘Think Africa, Think Energy.’ The Africa Energy Indaba 2026 will spotlight how AI, IoT, and automation are reshaping energy systems to meet Africa’s surging demand, projected to rise 35% by 2030. Join global leaders and innovators, as they showcase breakthrough technologies revolutionising energy generation, transmission, and management. Discover how data-driven solutions are powering a smarter, cleaner, and more connected African energy future.

CES is the world’s most powerful tech event where innovations transforming how we live are unveiled. It is where global brands get business done, new partners are met, and where the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs.

Semicon Summit 2025-Dubai: A platform for Africa’s engineers to connect with global semiconductor leaders

Webinar: Next generation solar design

Webinar: Extend battery life and protect data with ultra-low-power STM32 MCUs

Securex South Africa offers tailored solutions

Yamaha to present new ways to improve surface-mount performance

Webinar: Optimising antenna performance

Webinar: Discover Infineon’s CoolSET for auxiliary PSUs

