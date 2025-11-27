Categories

27 November 2025

CES 2026

6-9 January 2026

Las Vegas, USA

CES is the world’s most powerful tech event where innovations transforming how we live are unveiled. It is where global brands get business done, new partners are met, and where the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs.

Register at www.ces.tech

Africa Energy Indaba

3-5 March 2026

Cape Town ICC

‘Think Africa, Think Energy.’ The Africa Energy Indaba 2026 will spotlight how AI, IoT, and automation are reshaping energy systems to meet Africa’s surging demand, projected to rise 35% by 2030. Join global leaders and innovators, as they showcase breakthrough technologies revolutionising energy generation, transmission, and management. Discover how data-driven solutions are powering a smarter, cleaner, and more connected African energy future.

Register at www.africaenergyindaba.com

APEX EXPO 2026

14-19 March

Anaheim Convention Center, USA

APEX EXPO is the premier event in North America for the electronics industry. OEMs, EMS providers, PCB manufacturers and industry professionals from around the globe come together to access the latest technical content, contribute to standards development, and network with the industry’s largest gathering of equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and product innovators in design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and test equipment.

Register at www.apexexpo.org

Hannover Messe

20-24 April

Hanover, Germany

Hannover Messe is one of the world’s largest trade fairs for industrial development, focusing on topics like automation, digitisation, and sustainable production. Held annually, it is a leading international platform for companies and experts to showcase innovations, connect with partners, and discuss the future of industry.

Register at www.hannovermesse.de




