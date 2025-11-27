Latest European market figures

27 November 2025 News

The latest market figures indicate a modest, but notable return to growth across the European electronic components sector. While this development provides a welcome signal of recovery, it must be viewed against the backdrop of persistent geopolitical tensions and the continent’s continued reliance on external sources for key technologies and materials. This dependency exposes Europe to volatility and underscores the fragility of global supply chains, which remain susceptible to political, economic, and logistical disruptions.

Semiconductor distribution saw a modest uptick, reaching €2,26 billion in sales, but several regions remained in negative territory compared to the same quarter last year. On the product side, power is down 10,3% and MOS Logic down by 5,6%, these recording the weakest sales over the period. In contrast, Other Logic (+21,6%), Sensors & Actuators (+19%), and Memory (+6,9%) outperformed the market average of 0,7% gain.

In IPE, positive momentum from Q2 accelerated into a notable YoY increase of 9,4%, reaching €1,53 billion. Product-wise, Passives (+8,5%) and Electromechanical components (+8,9%) made a solid comeback, while Power Supplies (+16,9%) delivered a particularly strong performance. The steepest decline was seen in Batteries and Accumulators (-9,0%).

For more information visit www.dmass.com






