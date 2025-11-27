2025 GSA award nominees
27 November 2025
News
The Global Semiconductor Alliance recently announced the nominees in various awards categories. Winners will be revealed at a gala event on 04 December 2025.
Most respected public semiconductor company:
($1 billion to $5 billion in annual sales)
• Diodes Incorporated
• Microchip Technology
• Qorvo
Most respected public semiconductor company:
(greater than $5 billion in annual sales)
• Broadcom
• Qualcomm
• SK hynix
Outstanding Asia Pacific semiconductor company:
• MediaTek
• Samsung Semiconductor
• SK Hynix
Outstanding EMEA semiconductor company:
• Infineon Technologies
• Kandou AI
• Nordic Semiconductor
• NXP Semiconductors
For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org/2025awd
