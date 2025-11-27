2025 GSA award nominees

Further reading:

Embit signs NeoMesh wireless protocol stack licensing agreement

News

Latest European market figures

News

Automation and AI: powering Africa’s energy future

News

SAPVIA hails R2bn credit guarantee fund for transmission expansion

News

Automotive Ethernet communications

EBV Electrolink News

Tronics Microsystems begins machine and asset health monitoring

News

Electronic News Digest

News

4000 A containerised DB for power project

News

Datacentrix Industrial Indaba 2025

News

RS brings solar light to 150 000 people

RS South Africa News

The agreement enables Embit to offer fully customised module solutions with integrated NeoMesh wireless protocol stack that leverage NeoMesh’s ultra-low power consumption and exceptional scalability.The latest market figures indicate a modest, but notable return to growth across the European electronic components sector.Driving innovation, reliability, and digital transformation in Africa’s energy sector – a key focus at the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba.Soon after the mini budget was delivered in parliament, the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) congratulated Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, for the announcement of a R2 billion Credit Guarantee Vehicle.EBV Elektronik has expanded its automotive solutions offering with Infineon’s Marvell Automotive Ethernet portfolio.Tronics Microsystems, a subsidiary of TDK, has announced its expansion into vibration sensor solutions, targeting process and asset monitoring to support predictive maintenance and industrial IoT applications.A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.Power Process Systems has successfully completed the design, fabrication, and commissioning of a 4000 A containerised distribution board for a wind/PV solar hybrid renewable energy project.Datacentrix recently hosted its inaugural Industrial Indaba 2025, where industry leaders explored how digitalisation, resilience, security and compliance are shaping the future of sustainable industrial operations in Africa.The company’s three-year partnership with SolarAid aims to raise £1 million through corporate donations, matched funding, product contributions, and fundraising to accelerate access to safe, sustainable energy.