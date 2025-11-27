Automation and AI: powering Africa’s energy future

27 November 2025 News

As Africa’s energy landscape undergoes rapid transformation, automation and AI are emerging as the most powerful tools reshaping how the continent generates, distributes, and manages power. The 2026 Africa Energy Indaba, taking place from 03 – 05 March 2026 in Cape Town, will spotlight how cutting-edge technologies are enabling greater reliability, operational efficiency, and cost savings across the African energy value chain.

Across the continent, energy utilities and independent power producers are increasingly investing in digital monitoring systems, predictive maintenance, and grid automation. According to the International Energy Agency, AI-driven energy management could reduce operational losses by up to 20%, while boosting grid resilience and integrating renewable energy sources more effectively.

Africa’s growing energy demand underscores the urgent need for intelligent, data-driven energy systems that can ensure reliable power, while meeting climate and sustainability goals.

Delegates at the Africa Energy Indaba 2026 conference will explore the convergence of AI, automation, IoT, and data intelligence, and how these technologies can be leveraged to modernise utilities, accelerate the clean energy transition, and improve service delivery.

