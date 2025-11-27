Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Powering the future of embedded control

27 November 2025 Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory

By Rivash Mothilall, Altron Arrow.

“Smarter design. Faster development. Secure performance.”

As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products. At Altron Arrow, our mission is to deliver the technologies and support that empower innovation – and the new NXP MCX A Series microcontrollers are a perfect example.

Built on the Arm Cortex-M33 core running at up to 180 MHz, the MCX A Series combines performance, efficiency, and scalability in one versatile platform. Designed to accelerate motor-control, IoT, and industrial-automation applications, these devices integrate advanced analogue features, precision timing, and hardware accelerators that simplify complex control loops, while improving response and reliability.

The MCX A34 family stands out with its integrated FlexPWM, 16-bit ADCs, and analogue comparators, delivering precise real-time control for motion- and power-sensitive designs. An integrated and dedicated Math Acceleration Unit (MAU) works in conjunction with these analogue subsystems to deliver deterministic control and fast computational performance.

Its embedded EdgeLock Secure Subsystem ensures robust protection from the silicon up, enabling designers to build connected solutions with confidence. If you are working with embedded power electronics, motor drives, robotics, HVAC, or industrial automation, the A34 series is positioned to simplify your BoM and reduce system complexity by integrating many required features on-chip.

With its powerful integration and real-time focus, the family enables faster development cycles and more compact, cost-efficient designs without compromising performance. Combined with NXP’s MCUXpresso ecosystem, developers benefit from a unified environment that reduces time to market and streamlines scalability across product variants. As a proud NXP distributor, Altron Arrow bridges global technology with local expertise – providing access to stock, design support, and engineering guidance that help customers in southern Africa bring their innovations to life.

Smarter design. Faster development. Secure performance. Together with NXP, Altron Arrow is powering the future of motion control and embedded intelligence – helping engineers everywhere take on tomorrow.

For more information contact Rivash Mothilall, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, mothilall@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RF agile transceiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.

Read more...
Could the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act affect your electronics manufacturing business?
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice
South African companies exporting IoT devices to the European Union face a significant regulatory shift with the Cyber Resilience Act becoming mandatory in December 2027.

Read more...
Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Resilience and innovation in South Africa’s electronics sector
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
For South Africa in particular, 2025 has been a year that highlighted the resilience and adaptability of our engineering community as we navigated shifting technologies and a fast-moving international landscape

Read more...
Smart IMU for high/low-g acceleration
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ISM6HG256X is a 6-axis intelligent inertial measurement unit that enables smart motion sensing, edge computing, and real-time awareness.

Read more...
Is it time for Wi-Fi 7 in SA?
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 7, the IEEE 802.11be standard also known as Extremely High Throughput, is the next-gen wireless networking standard designed to dramatically improve speed, latency, efficiency, and reliability.

Read more...
20 years of precision, progress and purpose – the Jemstech journey
Jemstech Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Twenty years ago, Jemstech began as a small, determined venture built on technical excellence and trust. Today, it stands among South Africa’s leading electronic manufacturing service providers.

Read more...
A new era in wire bond inspection
Techmet Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Viscom is developing a 3D wire bond inspection system that incorporates substantially improved sensors, a high image resolution, and fast image data processing.

Read more...
Energy harvesting using a battery-less IoT system
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy Harvesting plays an essential role in the foundation of ambient IoT, a new generation of ultra-low power connected devices that operate by drawing energy from their environment instead of relying on traditional batteries.

Read more...
Converter power modules for 48 V networks
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The economic and quality-of-life benefits of electrification is driving the adoption of HV to 48 V DC-DC conversion across many markets with 48 V power modules becoming more common.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved