Powering the future of embedded control

As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products. At Altron Arrow, our mission is to deliver the technologies and support that empower innovation – and the new NXP MCX A Series microcontrollers are a perfect example.
Built on the Arm Cortex-M33 core running at up to 180 MHz, the MCX A Series combines performance, efficiency, and scalability in one versatile platform. Designed to accelerate motor-control, IoT, and industrial-automation applications, these devices integrate advanced analogue features, precision timing, and hardware accelerators that simplify complex control loops, while improving response and reliability.
The MCX A34 family stands out with its integrated FlexPWM, 16-bit ADCs, and analogue comparators, delivering precise real-time control for motion- and power-sensitive designs. An integrated and dedicated Math Acceleration Unit (MAU) works in conjunction with these analogue subsystems to deliver deterministic control and fast computational performance.
Its embedded EdgeLock Secure Subsystem ensures robust protection from the silicon up, enabling designers to build connected solutions with confidence. If you are working with embedded power electronics, motor drives, robotics, HVAC, or industrial automation, the A34 series is positioned to simplify your BoM and reduce system complexity by integrating many required features on-chip.
With its powerful integration and real-time focus, the family enables faster development cycles and more compact, cost-efficient designs without compromising performance. Combined with NXP’s MCUXpresso ecosystem, developers benefit from a unified environment that reduces time to market and streamlines scalability across product variants. As a proud NXP distributor, Altron Arrow bridges global technology with local expertise – providing access to stock, design support, and engineering guidance that help customers in southern Africa bring their innovations to life.
Smarter design. Faster development. Secure performance. Together with NXP, Altron Arrow is powering the future of motion control and embedded intelligence – helping engineers everywhere take on tomorrow.
RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Read more...Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Is it time for Wi-Fi 7 in SA? Technews Publishing
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 7, the IEEE 802.11be standard also known as Extremely High Throughput, is the next-gen wireless networking standard designed to dramatically improve speed, latency, efficiency, and reliability.
Read more...A new era in wire bond inspection Techmet
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Viscom is developing a 3D wire bond inspection system that incorporates substantially improved sensors, a high image resolution, and fast image data processing.
Read more...Energy harvesting using a battery-less IoT system NuVision Electronics
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy Harvesting plays an essential role in the foundation of ambient IoT, a new generation of ultra-low power connected devices that operate by drawing energy from their environment instead of relying on traditional batteries.
Read more...Converter power modules for 48 V networks Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The economic and quality-of-life benefits of electrification is driving the adoption of HV to 48 V DC-DC conversion across many markets with 48 V power modules becoming more common.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.