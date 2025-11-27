Powering the future of embedded control

27 November 2025 Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory DSP, Micros & Memory

“Smarter design. Faster development. Secure performance.”

As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products. At Altron Arrow, our mission is to deliver the technologies and support that empower innovation – and the new NXP MCX A Series microcontrollers are a perfect example.

Built on the Arm Cortex-M33 core running at up to 180 MHz, the MCX A Series combines performance, efficiency, and scalability in one versatile platform. Designed to accelerate motor-control, IoT, and industrial-automation applications, these devices integrate advanced analogue features, precision timing, and hardware accelerators that simplify complex control loops, while improving response and reliability.

The MCX A34 family stands out with its integrated FlexPWM, 16-bit ADCs, and analogue comparators, delivering precise real-time control for motion- and power-sensitive designs. An integrated and dedicated Math Acceleration Unit (MAU) works in conjunction with these analogue subsystems to deliver deterministic control and fast computational performance.

Its embedded EdgeLock Secure Subsystem ensures robust protection from the silicon up, enabling designers to build connected solutions with confidence. If you are working with embedded power electronics, motor drives, robotics, HVAC, or industrial automation, the A34 series is positioned to simplify your BoM and reduce system complexity by integrating many required features on-chip.

With its powerful integration and real-time focus, the family enables faster development cycles and more compact, cost-efficient designs without compromising performance. Combined with NXP’s MCUXpresso ecosystem, developers benefit from a unified environment that reduces time to market and streamlines scalability across product variants. As a proud NXP distributor, Altron Arrow bridges global technology with local expertise – providing access to stock, design support, and engineering guidance that help customers in southern Africa bring their innovations to life.

Smarter design. Faster development. Secure performance. Together with NXP, Altron Arrow is powering the future of motion control and embedded intelligence – helping engineers everywhere take on tomorrow.

For more information contact Rivash Mothilall, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , mothilall@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





