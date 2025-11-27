Clearing the Static: The importance of cleaning in ESD control

27 November 2025 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

To prevent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) damage to sensitive electronic assemblies and components, all production, handling, packaging, and storage must take place in an ESD-protected environment.

Equally important is the proper cleaning of these ESD-safe areas and equipment such as workstations, floors, mats, trays, and tools, using specialised antistatic cleaners. As a vital part of any static control program, these cleaning products should be non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-staining.

Anti-static topicals provide simple, effective solutions to reduce static electricity. Actum offers a range of ACL Staticide products, known for dissipating static charges to zero faster than other anti-static solutions on the market. With a global reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability, ACL Staticide is a trusted name in ESD cleaning.

Special care should be taken when maintaining ESD floors. Neglecting their cleaning can degrade their static control properties, leading to costly damage or replacement of both flooring and electronics. Regular cleaning with a dedicated ESD floor cleaner ensures long-term performance and protection.

Credit(s)

Actum





