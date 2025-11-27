Clearing the Static: The importance of cleaning in ESD control

To prevent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) damage to sensitive electronic assemblies and components, all production, handling, packaging, and storage must take place in an ESD-protected environment.
Equally important is the proper cleaning of these ESD-safe areas and equipment such as workstations, floors, mats, trays, and tools, using specialised antistatic cleaners. As a vital part of any static control program, these cleaning products should be non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-staining.
Anti-static topicals provide simple, effective solutions to reduce static electricity. Actum offers a range of ACL Staticide products, known for dissipating static charges to zero faster than other anti-static solutions on the market. With a global reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability, ACL Staticide is a trusted name in ESD cleaning.
Special care should be taken when maintaining ESD floors. Neglecting their cleaning can degrade their static control properties, leading to costly damage or replacement of both flooring and electronics. Regular cleaning with a dedicated ESD floor cleaner ensures long-term performance and protection.
To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential, with grounding products and ESD testing equipment being vital.
Designed for operations still running without integrated automation, NewElec's retrofit-friendly systems let you upgrade performance and safety without overhauling your entire network.
Legrand's low-voltage power distribution portfolio encompasses the DX3 range of miniature circuit breakers, designed to deliver dependable protection in residential, commercial and industrial installations.
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.
NewElec's initiative helps you gain operational visibility via HMI or PLC by retrofitting intelligent motor protection relays without replacing MCCs or rewiring the plant.
