Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Smart IMU for high/low-g acceleration

27 November 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI


The ISM6HG256X is a 6-axis intelligent inertial measurement unit (IMU) from STMicroelectronics. This IMU is presented as a ‘revolutionary MEMS sensor’ that enables smart motion sensing, edge computing, and real-time awareness.

This device includes:

• A 3-axis low-g accelerometer (±2/4/8/16 g full scale).

• A 3-axis high-g accelerometer (±32/64/128/256 g full scale).

• A 3-axis gyroscope (with full-scales selectable up to ±4000 dps).

Having two accelerometer channels with different ranges means the device can capture very small motion (fine vibrations, tilt, low-g dynamics) and very high-g shocks (impacts, drops, harsh mechanical events), without compromising on accuracy in one regime or saturating in the other. The 3-axis gyroscope then combines with the accelerometer data for full 6-axis motion sensing.

Onboard advanced digital features include a machine learning core (MLC), finite state machine (FSM) for motion tracking, sensor-fusion algorithm (SFLP), and adaptive self-configuration (ASC) features. The MLC allows running decision trees/classification directly on the sensor data. This enables context awareness, for example, detecting certain patterns or states without continuous host-processor involvement. Meanwhile, the embedded FSM uses the sensor to detect motion events, apply filtering, and trigger interrupts – essentially off-loading these tasks from the host processor.

The small package (2,5 x 3 x 0,83 mm), industrial interface support (I3C, SPI, I2C), and long-term availability make it suitable for rugged or longevity-sensitive deployments with ST committing to a 10-year support cycle for their industrial MEMS sensors. Ideal applications include condition monitoring (vibrations, shocks), structural health (tilt, inclination), robotics and automation, asset tracking, and PPE impact detection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RF agile transceiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.

Read more...
Could the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act affect your electronics manufacturing business?
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice
South African companies exporting IoT devices to the European Union face a significant regulatory shift with the Cyber Resilience Act becoming mandatory in December 2027.

Read more...
Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.

Read more...
Powering the future of embedded control
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products

Read more...
Compact Schottky diodes increase efficiency
RS South Africa Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Gen 3 SiC Schottky diodes from Vishay in the compact SlimSMA HV package increase efficiency while enhancing electrical insulation.

Read more...
Silanna launches Plural ADC EVKs
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Silanna Semiconductor has released its first evaluation kits for the Plural data converter family to offer the fastest, most cost-effective way to evaluate and deploy high-performance ADCs.

Read more...
Converter power modules for 48 V networks
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The economic and quality-of-life benefits of electrification is driving the adoption of HV to 48 V DC-DC conversion across many markets with 48 V power modules becoming more common.

Read more...
How a vision AI platform and the STM32N6 can turn around an 80% failure rate for AI projects
Altron Arrow AI & ML
he vision AI platform, PerCV.ai, could be the secret weapon that enables a company to deploy an AI application when so many others fail.

Read more...
Memory for asset tracking
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The Page EEPROM, ST’s latest memory, has been designed for efficient datalogging and fast firmware upload/download in battery-operated devices.

Read more...
Online sensor technology hub
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Mouser’s sensor content hub offers an extensive collection of articles, blogs, eBooks, and product information from its technical experts and leading manufacturing partners.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved