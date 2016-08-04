Smart IMU for high/low-g acceleration

The ISM6HG256X is a 6-axis intelligent inertial measurement unit (IMU) from STMicroelectronics. This IMU is presented as a ‘revolutionary MEMS sensor’ that enables smart motion sensing, edge computing, and real-time awareness.
This device includes:
• A 3-axis low-g accelerometer (±2/4/8/16 g full scale).
• A 3-axis high-g accelerometer (±32/64/128/256 g full scale).
• A 3-axis gyroscope (with full-scales selectable up to ±4000 dps).
Having two accelerometer channels with different ranges means the device can capture very small motion (fine vibrations, tilt, low-g dynamics) and very high-g shocks (impacts, drops, harsh mechanical events), without compromising on accuracy in one regime or saturating in the other. The 3-axis gyroscope then combines with the accelerometer data for full 6-axis motion sensing.
Onboard advanced digital features include a machine learning core (MLC), finite state machine (FSM) for motion tracking, sensor-fusion algorithm (SFLP), and adaptive self-configuration (ASC) features. The MLC allows running decision trees/classification directly on the sensor data. This enables context awareness, for example, detecting certain patterns or states without continuous host-processor involvement. Meanwhile, the embedded FSM uses the sensor to detect motion events, apply filtering, and trigger interrupts – essentially off-loading these tasks from the host processor.
The small package (2,5 x 3 x 0,83 mm), industrial interface support (I3C, SPI, I2C), and long-term availability make it suitable for rugged or longevity-sensitive deployments with ST committing to a 10-year support cycle for their industrial MEMS sensors. Ideal applications include condition monitoring (vibrations, shocks), structural health (tilt, inclination), robotics and automation, asset tracking, and PPE impact detection.
