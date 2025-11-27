AI-based visual inspection system

27 November 2025

As industries embrace the era of smart automation, Siemens has introduced a groundbreaking innovation – the Inspekto AI-based visual inspection system, designed to transform how factories detect and manage product defects.

Unlike conventional machine vision systems that require extensive programming, specialist knowledge, and large datasets of both good and defective parts, Inspekto takes a different approach. Powered by advanced AI, it learns from a small number of ‘good’ samples to establish a visual baseline. Once deployed, the system continuously monitors production items and automatically flags any deviations from the learned standard, making quality control both smarter and faster.

What sets Inspekto apart is its simplicity and speed of deployment. The system can be installed and configured in less than an hour, a remarkable improvement compared to traditional systems that often demand days or weeks of calibration and learning. Operators do not need deep expertise in vision engineering or AI to use it; the software is designed with an intuitive interface that allows configuration directly on the production floor.

Inspekto is also highly adaptable. Whether inspecting metal castings, plastic mouldings, or assembled electronic components, the system can handle a wide range of part sizes and materials. Its AI-driven learning capabilities mean it continues to evolve, recognising new defect types as they appear in the production process. This makes it particularly suited for manufacturers who deal with frequent design changes or a variety of product lines.

Integration with existing automation infrastructure is seamless. Inspekto can be connected to PLCs and production databases to trigger immediate actions such as rejecting defective items or notifying operators. It also supports comprehensive data logging, providing traceability and insights that help improve production processes over time.

By reducing setup time, eliminating dependence on large defect libraries, and ensuring consistent inspection performance, Siemens’ Inspekto system represents a major step forward in industrial AI. It bridges the gap between human visual judgment and automated precision, ensuring that every product leaving the line meets the highest standards of quality.

As factories continue to digitalise, solutions like Inspekto signal the future of manufacturing – one where artificial intelligence not only assists human operators, but enhances productivity, reliability, and trust in every stage of production. The system enables out-of-the-box visual quality inspection for the most demanding use cases.

