Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Is it time for Wi-Fi 7 in SA?

27 November 2025 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Peter Howells.

Wi-Fi 7, the IEEE 802.11be standard also known as Extremely High Throughput, is the next-gen wireless networking standard after Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. It is designed to dramatically improve speed, latency, efficiency, and reliability, especially in areas with many connected devices or demanding use cases like AR/VR or 8K multimedia streaming.

Key features of Wi-Fi 7

Improvements over Wi-Fi 6 are detailed in Table 1.

Doubling the channel width up to 320 MHz provides a massive increase in bandwidth providing a huge boost to data throughput. Simultaneously, having higher 4K QAM modulation allows more data to be packed into each transmission, further increasing the throughput by another ~25%.

Multi-Link Operation (MLO) means that devices can now connect over multiple bands simultaneously, providing a faster and more reliable link with seamless switching should one of those bands become congested. Wi-Fi 7 also has the ability to use a partially-free channel instead of waiting for a complete channel to become available. This feature, known as Multi-Resource Unit Puncturing, will provide better performance in noisy spectrum environments.

Wi-Fi 7 also provides Multi-AP Coordination which allows multiple routers/APs to collaborate providing smarter mesh performance and better network efficiency.

The big question: Is it time to upgrade?

Currently, adopting the Wi-Fi 7 standard is a very expensive exercise. Hardware is still very expensive compared to Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 installations. Secondly, most client devices do not yet support Wi-Fi 7 and to obtain a real benefit from the standard requires both ends to support it.

Upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 expecting an increase in the signal range is fool’s gold. Higher frequencies have lower penetration power so improvements to throughput will be limited to the user’s immediate surroundings.

For most users (web-browsing, streaming Netflix, online video meetings, etc.), the improvements will not be noticeable. Unless users are already on a multi-gigabit fibre link or are accessing local high-speed networking devices (transferring large volumes of data, for example), the experience will be the same as using a Wi-Fi 6 link.

So, upgrading should only be considered if your use-case is cloud gaming, AR/VR applications, or you are adding more devices to a network that already hosts 30+ devices. For other uses, Wi-Fi 6 will be more than sufficient.

Lastly, spectrum allocation is a sore point in South Africa. The government has been promising to make spectrum available ever since the country’s broadcast digital migration was announced and was initially set for November 2011. Fourteen years on and the country is still dragging its feet even though, in May 2023, ICASA amended its regulations to allow use of the lower 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi applications, specifically from 5925 – 6425 MHz.

Although certain local stakeholders have requested that ICASA extend the spectrum allocation to allow the full benefit of Wi-Fi 7’s capabilities, there is considerable push-back from mobile operators wishing to use it for mobile/5G/6G communication. The latest Draft National Radio Frequency Plan 2025 was published in April 2025 for public consultation with industry and advocacy groups continuing to push for the upper 6 GHz band to be opened for license-exempt use.

For now, the upper portion of the 6 GHz band from 6425 – 7125 MHz remains unavailable, which limits how many wide 320 MHz channels can be formed.

The partial opening of the 6 GHz band is a positive step, but until the full spectrum is made available, the theoretical gains of implementing a Wi-Fi 7 network will be hampered in South Africa. Holding off on upgrading networking infrastructure may be prudent in the short term until such time as the full spectrum is available, and hopefully by then Wi-Fi 7 equipment will demand a lower price point.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: malckey@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Could the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act affect your electronics manufacturing business?
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice
South African companies exporting IoT devices to the European Union face a significant regulatory shift with the Cyber Resilience Act becoming mandatory in December 2027.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Resilience and innovation in South Africa’s electronics sector
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
For South Africa in particular, 2025 has been a year that highlighted the resilience and adaptability of our engineering community as we navigated shifting technologies and a fast-moving international landscape

Read more...
Powering the future of embedded control
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products

Read more...
20 years of precision, progress and purpose – the Jemstech journey
Jemstech Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Twenty years ago, Jemstech began as a small, determined venture built on technical excellence and trust. Today, it stands among South Africa’s leading electronic manufacturing service providers.

Read more...
A new era in wire bond inspection
Techmet Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Viscom is developing a 3D wire bond inspection system that incorporates substantially improved sensors, a high image resolution, and fast image data processing.

Read more...
Energy harvesting using a battery-less IoT system
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy Harvesting plays an essential role in the foundation of ambient IoT, a new generation of ultra-low power connected devices that operate by drawing energy from their environment instead of relying on traditional batteries.

Read more...
Questing for the quantum AI advantage
Editor's Choice AI & ML
Two quantum experts disclose high hopes and realities for this emerging space.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Progress meets reality
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
In the first half of 2025, renewable energy, incorporating solar, wind, and to a lesser degree hydropower and bioenergy, has generated more electricity globally than coal did.

Read more...
From ER to effortless: The 15-year journey of Seven Labs Technology
Seven Labs Technology Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
What started as a business likened to an ‘ER’ for electronic components has today grown into a trusted partner delivering kitting services and full turnkey solutions – taking the effort out of electronics and helping customers truly ‘Move to Effortless.’

Read more...
The trends driving uptake of IoT Platform as a Service
Trinity IoT Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
IoT platforms, delivered as a service, are the key that will enable enterprises to leverage a number of growing trends within the IT space, and access a range of benefits that will help them grow their businesses.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved