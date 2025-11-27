Ceramic substrate loop antenna

Taoglas has developed a unique ceramic miniature loop antenna series for Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) applications. The DLA.01 DECT ceramic loop antenna is a miniature edge mounted antenna designed for compact devices with minimal space availability.
The radiation pattern of the loop antenna is more omni-directional than traditional patch antennas making it ideal for use where the orientation of the device is not known or could change whilst the device is in use.
Mechanically, the DLA.01, at only 0,5 mm in height, has a low profile, and with an overall footprint including the keep out area of just 6,0 x 5,5 mm, it requires less space on the device PCB when compared to larger patch style antennas. Based on the loop effect, this antenna works best when positioned in the centre of the edge of the board, but it can still work better than traditional linear polarised chip antennas even when placed at the corner of the PCB as a substitute if restrictions apply elsewhere. This antenna can be mounted with no performance degradation in either orientation if the antenna is soldered correctly via its surface mounting.
Typical applications include cordless device communication, indoor location tracking, smart home, and industrial automation and monitoring.
