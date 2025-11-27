High-performance MCU with mesh communication

The KGM133S is a high-performance MCU + communications module by Quectel. It boasts an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 78 MHz, and supports Matter, Thread, Zigbee, BLE 6.0, and BLE mesh. The module features built-in 256 kB SRAM and 1536 kB/2,5 MB/3,5 MB flash, ensuring efficient performance.
The KGM133S is in an LGA form factor with an ultra-compact size, which optimises the size and cost for end-products and is compatible with diverse designs. It can support up to 26 GPIOs, which can be multiplexed for various interfaces including I2C, UART, SPI, and I2S.
The module features a superior sensitivity of -105 dBm and a transmit power of up to 19,5 dBm, providing flexibility and versatility for a range of applications. KGM133S supports standard Thread, Zigbee or Bluetooth mesh networking, increasing network scalability and node counts with mesh topology. This is suitable for devices that enables many-to-many communications like smart lighting, smart buildings, and home smart wireless networks.
In terms of security, the module offers an enhanced security option, Secure Vault, featuring a higher level of IoT security for peace of mind.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Read more...GaN power amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, Macom’s 35 W high-power amplifier delivers a perfect blend of efficiency and resilience.
Read more...Ceramic substrate loop antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The DLA.01 DECT ceramic loop antenna from Taoglas is a miniature edge mounted antenna designed for compact devices with minimal space availability.
Read more...Mercury Systems’ AM6000 Series RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM6000 series of MMIC RF switches from Mercury Systems are characterised by their wide operating bandwidth, high linearity, and compact size.
Read more...Power the always-on edge AI Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
Read more...NB IoT development board Dizzy Enterprises
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MIKROE’s NB IoT 6 Click is a compact add-on development board that delivers reliable narrowband IoT connectivity for embedded applications.
Read more...Shock-resistant connector series Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ITT Cannon’s CA Bayonet connectors are a versatile and extremely reliable series with a proven ‘reverse bayonet’ coupling design that offers exceptional vibration protection.
Read more...SBC with 12 TOPS computing power iCorp Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The QSM560DR series is Quectel’s multi-mode 5G smart control panel with built-in Ubuntu/Android/Windows operating system based on the Quectel SG560D series smart module.
