High-performance MCU with mesh communication

27 November 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The KGM133S is a high-performance MCU + communications module by Quectel. It boasts an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 78 MHz, and supports Matter, Thread, Zigbee, BLE 6.0, and BLE mesh. The module features built-in 256 kB SRAM and 1536 kB/2,5 MB/3,5 MB flash, ensuring efficient performance.

The KGM133S is in an LGA form factor with an ultra-compact size, which optimises the size and cost for end-products and is compatible with diverse designs. It can support up to 26 GPIOs, which can be multiplexed for various interfaces including I2C, UART, SPI, and I2S.

The module features a superior sensitivity of -105 dBm and a transmit power of up to 19,5 dBm, providing flexibility and versatility for a range of applications. KGM133S supports standard Thread, Zigbee or Bluetooth mesh networking, increasing network scalability and node counts with mesh topology. This is suitable for devices that enables many-to-many communications like smart lighting, smart buildings, and home smart wireless networks.

In terms of security, the module offers an enhanced security option, Secure Vault, featuring a higher level of IoT security for peace of mind.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





