Thin-film inductors for optical transceivers

TDK has expanded its PLEC69B series (1,2 x 0,6 x 0,95 mm – L x W x H) of thin-film inductors, used for separating the data signal from the power in optical transceivers in AI data centres.
The widespread adoption of AI led to a skyrocketing demand for high-speed and high-capacity optical transceivers. Bias-tee circuits, which are used in these transceivers, are designed to superimpose signals and power on a single transmission line. Because of the impedance characteristics, inductors like the PLEC69B separate the signal from the power in bias-tee circuits, preventing the signal from flowing into the power side.
The new component currently achieves the highest standard performance for an inductor with 10 μH in 1206 size with TDK’s proprietary metallic magnetic materials and structural designs. With a wide frequency range of 10 MHz to 200 MHz, signals can be separated from power with high impedance, which improves communication quality. Additionally, the inductor has a very low DC resistance of only 1,4 Ω. This reduces power loss and heat generation. The rated current (Isat) of 0,2 A is also 1,7 times higher than that of competing products. In addition, the smaller dimensions require less space on the PCB. The PLEC69B ensures high reliability with an upper operating temperature limit of +125°C.
Low-resistance MLCCs RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its CN series of low-resistance soft-termination multilayer ceramic capacitors; achieving 22 nF capacitance in the 3225 case size.
Read more...Ferrite cores with different shapes RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has introduced a variety of new large-size ferrite cores with different core shapes, making this the industry’s largest lineup of shapes, sizes, and materials for such large cores.
Read more...RS brings solar light to 150 000 people RS South Africa
News
The company’s three-year partnership with SolarAid aims to raise £1 million through corporate donations, matched funding, product contributions, and fundraising to accelerate access to safe, sustainable energy.
Read more...Smart track busway for scalable power delivery RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The latest generation Legrand Data Center Track Busway system combines mechanical safety, smart diagnostics, material efficiency, and modular flexibility to provide a dependable platform for optimised power distribution.
Read more...Circuit breaker for reliable, compliant protection RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
Legrand’s low-voltage power distribution portfolio encompasses the DX3 range of miniature circuit breakers, designed to deliver dependable protection in residential, commercial and industrial installations.
Read more...UltiMaker introduces defence-grade 3D printing RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Leading at launch are the UltiMaker S6 Secure and UltiMaker S8 Secure, two robust solutions designed to deliver trusted and reliable, on-demand production capabilities.
Read more...Vibration-resistant axial capacitors RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has unveiled the B41699 and B41799 series of ultra-compact aluminium electrolytic capacitors, engineered to withstand operating temperatures of up to 140°C.
