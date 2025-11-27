Thin-film inductors for optical transceivers

27 November 2025 Passive Components





TDK has expanded its PLEC69B series (1,2 x 0,6 x 0,95 mm – L x W x H) of thin-film inductors, used for separating the data signal from the power in optical transceivers in AI data centres.

The widespread adoption of AI led to a skyrocketing demand for high-speed and high-capacity optical transceivers. Bias-tee circuits, which are used in these transceivers, are designed to superimpose signals and power on a single transmission line. Because of the impedance characteristics, inductors like the PLEC69B separate the signal from the power in bias-tee circuits, preventing the signal from flowing into the power side.

The new component currently achieves the highest standard performance for an inductor with 10 μH in 1206 size with TDK’s proprietary metallic magnetic materials and structural designs. With a wide frequency range of 10 MHz to 200 MHz, signals can be separated from power with high impedance, which improves communication quality. Additionally, the inductor has a very low DC resistance of only 1,4 Ω. This reduces power loss and heat generation. The rated current (Isat) of 0,2 A is also 1,7 times higher than that of competing products. In addition, the smaller dimensions require less space on the PCB. The PLEC69B ensures high reliability with an upper operating temperature limit of +125°C.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





