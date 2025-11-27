Mercury Systems’ AM6000 Series

The AM6000 series of MMIC RF switches from Mercury Systems offers a versatile range of components for demanding wireless and high-frequency applications. They are characterised by their wide operating bandwidth, high linearity, and compact size. These switches are engineered to provide low insertion loss, a flat frequency response, and high isolation across a broad frequency spectrum.
The family includes various configurations, from simple single-pole double-throw (SPDT) switches, such as the AM6012 and AM6031, to more complex single-pole eight-throw (SP8T) switches like the AM6055. This flexibility allows designers to select the optimal component for their required number of switched paths.
Frequency coverage and performance:
• All listed models cover a frequency range starting at DC.
• The maximum operating frequency extends up to 28 GHz with the AM6016 SPDT switch. Other models cover ranges up to 18 GHz, 20 GHz, and 26,5 GHz.
• The switches maintain high linearity, with Input IP3 figures typically ranging from +40 dBm to +48 dBm.
A key design feature across the series is the use of compact QFN packages to achieve a low size, weight, and power (SWaP) footprint. Models like the AM6029 and AM6055 feature internal 50 Ω matching and internal decoder circuitry. All devices operate using a single positive supply voltage between 3,3 and 5 V, and are specified for a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C.
